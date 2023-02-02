Discover 3D content optimization with Simplygon

GDC 2022

Halo Infinite

Games with 3D content pipelines as vast, complex, and intense as Halo Infinite push the limits and demand robust rendering solutions. AAA games need tools capable of optimizing and rendering vast worlds quickly, smoothly, and efficiently. 343i utilized Simplygon to optimize the massive environments in Halo Infinite to ensure the game renders the world perfectly, while running smoothly at the target frame rate on any platform.

 

Benefits

Efficient Content Production

Simplygon integrates into content production pipelines, allowing artists to easily see reduction results in-engine or in Digital Content Creation (DCC) packages so teams can iterate quickly and achieve high-quality assets for any target platform.

Reduced Time and Cost

Simplygon fits in nicely with your workflows and enables you to work quickly and iteratively, building content in less time and lowering the cost of making content changes.

Maximized Rendering Performance

Scale your performance requirements, hit your performance goals on different target systems, and aggressively gain back rendering performance with excellent quality reduced meshes using Simplygon’s Remeshing feature.

It’s hard to imagine how we could have built this game without Simplygon. Simplygon allowed us to focus our time and energy on building quality assets and gave us the tools we needed to reduce and optimize our content for our target platforms.

 

— Kurt Diegert, Environment Technical Art Lead at 343i

