Identify the Best Growth Strategy for Your Game with Azure PlayFab Live Ops Services

When Nifty Games launched NBA Clash on mobile, they needed to find the best engagement strategy that would set them up to successfully release a new Starter Pack. They turned to Azure PlayFab Live Ops Services to help them easily configure and manage experiments to test the content against targeted player segments.

This demo shows how easy it is to configure experiments, monitor in-game events in real time with PlayStream, and use data to make confident decisions about how to grow your game.