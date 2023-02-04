Lessons in matchmaking and cross-platform play with Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Services





With No Man’s Sky, Hello Games set out to create an epic adventure, and believed the experience would be enriched by having all players – regardless of platform – experience the game together. Their groundbreaking work led to gamers on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC playing together. The team's insights into creating cross-platform games were highly valuable in shaping Azure PlayFab Matchmaking to include real-time notifications, and a Lobby feature to group players across their user base.

This demo shows Azure PlayFab Matchmaking and Lobbies in action with Steam to Xbox cross-play.