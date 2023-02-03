GDC 2022
Enhance Your Productivity with Visual Studio 2022
Psychonauts 2
During the development of Psychonauts 2, Double Fine focused on innovation, creativity, and storytelling – a strategy that paid off with 60+ industry awards. To help the team move faster, Visual Studio helped reduce the time spent on build iteration.
Watch the demo to learn about the improvements Double Fine found most valuable in Visual Studio 2019 and dive into the features they’re excited about in Visual Studio 2022, from the speedy 64-bit IDE to IntelliCode, and more.
Benefits
As Tech Director, I switch between many of our game projects throughout the day to compile and review the latest code. The improved project load times and faster link times in Visual Studio 2022 are exciting and will be a welcome improvement to my workflow.
— Chad Dawson, Technical Director at Double Fine