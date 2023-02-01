Improving remote work with game production in the cloud with Azure

Historically, game production had always been a highly centralized activity. Hybrid work put a wrench in that and development teams like Hi-Rez Studios had to pivot. They moved quickly to shift development of post-launch Rogue Company updates to the cloud. Using Perforce and Incredibuild in the cloud, the team was able to reunify the dev process with cloud-powered game production workflows. With Azure, Hi-Rez Studios was able to successfully operate remotely while keeping a tight, fast iteration loop.

Watch this demo to find out how to take your first steps on the journey into cloud production.

Game Info: Rogue Company