Customizing touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming





Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a legendary console and PC game experience that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio wanted to bring the experience to more players, in more parts of the world. To bring the full HD version of the game to smartphones and tablets, the dev team utilized Xbox Cloud Gaming APIs and the Touch Adaptation Kit to implement scenario-based touch control layouts. These layouts dynamically change on screen based on what the player is doing in-game. The results were groundbreaking, with all new audiences now able to enjoy the award-winning title.

Take a deep dive into how Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio leveraged Xbox Cloud Gaming to maximize reach for Yakuza: Like a Dragon.