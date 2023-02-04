GDC 2022

Customizing touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Yakuza: Like a Dragon


Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a legendary console and PC game experience that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio wanted to bring the experience to more players, in more parts of the world. To bring the full HD version of the game to smartphones and tablets, the dev team utilized Xbox Cloud Gaming APIs and the Touch Adaptation Kit to implement scenario-based touch control layouts. These layouts dynamically change on screen based on what the player is doing in-game. The results were groundbreaking, with all new audiences now able to enjoy the award-winning title.

 

Take a deep dive into how Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio leveraged Xbox Cloud Gaming to maximize reach for Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Benefits

Unique, Intuitive Controls

Provide the best experience for players in every part of your game with context sensitive touch layouts.

Ichiban Kasuga wearing armor, shown on a screen with touch controls.

Controls That Feel Mobile-Native

Players can experience your console quality game on mobile devices with custom controls that feel native.

Digital hands playing Yakuza: Like a Dragon on a tablet device.

Controls with Custom Art

Create an immersive experience with custom controls that match your game’s art style.

Saeko Mukoda fighting in a crosswalk, shown on a screen with touch controls.
We used the Xbox Cloud Gaming Touch Adaptation Kit to easily place buttons and icons proactively in a way that was intuitive, making actions in each scenario easy to understand.

 

— Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Resources

Developer Info

『龍が如く』最新情報やシリーズ公式サイトなど『龍が如く』公式ポータルサイトです。

Learn More

Solution overview

Putting Your Game at the Center with Xbox Touch Controls

Learn More

Documentation

Touchscreen controls increase the number of users who are playing your game, increase engagement for mobile users, and provides users an intuitive experience for their device.

Learn More