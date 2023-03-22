Valheim Case Study: Piktiv Shares Learnings from Integrating Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Services

Azure is the world’s most trusted cloud, but can it deliver the unique multiplayer services that game developers need across platforms? In a word: YES. Learn about three unique Multiplayer Services in Azure PlayFab that deliver impeccable cross-platform multiplayer experiences on any game including PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, PC, and Xbox. In this case study, Microsoft presents an overview of PlayFab Party, Matchmaking, and Lobby with real-time notifications, followed by Piktiv who share tips, tricks and insights from their cross-play enablement work on Valheim that will help you get the most out of Azure PlayFab.