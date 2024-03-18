Project Explora, powered by
Inworld AI & Microsoft

Empowering game creators with the potential of Generative AI.

A multi-year co-development partnership to build AI game dialogue & narrative tools

The partnership brings together: Inworld’s expertise in working with generative AI models for character development, Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research’s technical insights into the future of play, and Team Xbox’s strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creator tools for all developers.

Join us at GDC 2024

In this session, Inworld will provide an early look at AI tools designed to help game devs prototype their game narratives – and more easily facilitate real-time interactivity with AI NPCs. We’ll share our roadmap for what’s to come and how we’re working with developers to create tools that matter to them.

Products

Get a multi-platform AI toolset to assist and empower creators in dialogue, story & quest design.

Inworld Engine

Create next-generation games by adding novel gameplay, dynamic game states, and AI agents that take NPCs to the next level.

Inworld Studio

Facilitate game design and development with the help of AI. Streamline your workflows, so you can focus on the work you love.

Inworld Core

Future-proof your tech stack with in-house ML training and serving. Explore solutions for custom models, on-device integrations, security, and AI infrastructure.