Make gaming more accessible for all players!

With an estimated 450 million gamers with disabilities worldwide, it’s critical for the gaming industry to design games with accessibility in mind. As the Xbox Research Accessibility team, we strive to help game developers design games and products for all gamers on the planet. One way we aim to achieve this goal with Xbox Game Studios is to conduct Game Accessibility Workshops focused on evolving the way game development teams think about and apply inclusive and accessible design principles during game development.



During these workshops, developers create a shared vision about game accessibility by:



Directly engaging with players with disabilities

Reflecting on and synthesizing their learnings as a team

Apply their learnings to in-development products and studio planning

This shared vision helps guide accessibility planning and implementation throughout development, saving teams time, energy, and resources, while improving the accessibility of their games. To learn more about some of the key insights learned by our developers through our Game Accessibility Workshops, check out this presentation from the Xbox Research Accessibility team at the 2024 European Game Accessibility Conference.

