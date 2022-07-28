ID@Azure Program Update

ID@Azure is based on the same fundamental principles as ID@Xbox, and as a result we do a lot of listening. Since we launched the program we have spoken to over 40 developers individually and many more over email to get their thoughts and feedback on the program so far. Although the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and developers tell us we are helping them to work more effectively with the cloud, there are also some areas where things could improve.

One important area was making sure that we could support ID@Azure developers in their native language, and so we took the decision early on to localise the ID@Azure Developer Hub into Japanese, Chinese and Korean. We are excited to work with more developers from those regions!

Another common point of feedback in our discussions with ID@Azure program members is that developers are always interested to know how other teams are using our services. We are currently leaning in to get a better understanding of how teams are working with our Azure and PlayFab services, and share specific examples.

Looking to the Future

The most gratifying part this program is learning more about the amazing games and developers working with our tools and services. ID@Azure program members have joined us from every corner of the industry, from PC and console to mobile and VR. Some ID@Azure members are exploring the possibilities of building "serious games", others are very interested in the opportunities provided by new technologies like web3 and the blockchain. Not all of our members are building games, either – some are working on new tools and services for supporting game development teams- including brand new game engines - that we love to think will make the business of game development easier in the future.

Looking across our current members, we have established indies like 17-BIT based in Japan who are using Azure VMs alongside Git and Perforce to host the source repository for their highly anticipated next game, making it much easier, more secure and more reliable for their team to collaborate while working remotely.

Another ID@Azure member is UK-based Hugecalf Studios, who are working with PlayFab to operate the multiplayer for their hugely anticipated title Turbo Golf Racing which launches in August.