ID@Azure brings more resources and cloud benefits to Game Creators

In March of this year, we launched ID@Azure, Microsoft’s new program that empowers independent studios and start-up game developers to take full advantage of the cloud to build and grow their games. As our program continues to grow and we hear from developers with more games in the pipeline, we’ve been thinking about what else we can do to better support game creators as they build and launch their games using the cloud.

We’re excited to share that ID@Azure is joining forces with Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub. The Microsoft for Startups program provides an amazing collection of benefits that are highly complementary to those already offered by the ID@Azure program. If you are a qualifying game developer you now get access to the extensive benefits both programs have to offer, like additional development tools, increased amounts of Azure credits, free access to PlayFab services, and support and mentorship from Microsoft’s cloud experts.

Starting today, all members of ID@Azure are invited to apply for Founders Hub where qualifying members can receive a minimum of $1,000 of Azure credits and can unlock additional credits at their own pace up to a maximum of $150,000, a huge increase over the previous maximum of $5,000 in credits.

