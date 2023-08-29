Behind the scenes at devcom
ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program Manager Annette Gonzalez gives us a closer look at last week's big show.
Last week, many members of Team Xbox were in Cologne, Germany for devcom, the official game developer event of gamescom and Europe’s biggest game developer community-driven conference. As one of the sponsors of devcom, Xbox was there in full force, meeting with developers at our Pitch It! Mixer, participating in panels on online toxicity and sustainability, and providing a closer look at the future of the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program. We were able to convince Annette Gonzalez, Program Manager for the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, to snap some behind-the-scenes photos for us from the show, which you can enjoy below. (Warning: photos may induce coffee cravings and/or increase your desire to make amazing games.)
We've arrived to Koelnmesse! This is the international exhibition center in Cologne, Germany and home to conventions such as Gamescom. While I've been to Gamescom a few times in the past, this is my first Devcom!
Our journey begins at badge pickup. I had my registration QR code scanned and quickly got my speaker badge.
Here's the first of many cups of coffee consumed.
This week's mission - "Find a community. Make memories. Do business."
Attendees were able to reserve tables for B2B meetings in this area. I had a few meetings with game developers here throughout Devcom.
I stopped by the location of my Devcom talk as I familiarized myself with the convention center.
The tech team is getting Stage 1, also called Europasaal, ready for the day's presentations.
Outside of Europasaal, indie teams from around the world had their games on display!
I had the chance to watch a Devcom talk with Tango Gameworks Game Director John Johanas, where he walked the audience through "How Hi-Fi Rush was developed 'Backwards'".
It was great catching up with David Hecker (pictured left) and Nick Hall (pictured right) of Yellow Lab Games!
There was an assortment of hot and cold snacks available for purchase, including large pretzels!
I had a wonderful time hanging out with Gnoumagbe Camara (pictured left) and Teninke Camara (pictured right) from Blind Bend Studio!
My talk is soon approaching! Jitters have commenced. Could be from nerves or too much caffeine. Or both.
Here's the one snap I managed to take of my presentation titled "Accelerate Your Game with the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program"
Evening Devcom activities kick off with the Pitch It! Mixer, where developers network with publishers and other business development professionals. This was taken on the way to the Cologne Beach Club where the event took place. Nice view of the city's cathedral, Kölner Dom, in the distance.
ID@Xbox was a sponsor of the Pitch It! Mixer - branding was present all across the event - even our napkins!
Colorful bites available for guests as they mix and mingle.
Tables available for pitches and meetings in front of a calming beach view. Great way to close out Devcom and gear up for the start of Gamescom!