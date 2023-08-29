Behind the scenes at devcom

Last week, many members of Team Xbox were in Cologne, Germany for devcom, the official game developer event of gamescom and Europe’s biggest game developer community-driven conference. As one of the sponsors of devcom, Xbox was there in full force, meeting with developers at our Pitch It! Mixer, participating in panels on online toxicity and sustainability, and providing a closer look at the future of the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program. We were able to convince Annette Gonzalez, Program Manager for the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, to snap some behind-the-scenes photos for us from the show, which you can enjoy below. (Warning: photos may induce coffee cravings and/or increase your desire to make amazing games.)