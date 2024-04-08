Azure PlayFab at GDC 2024

Last year at GDC, we introduced exciting new features including PlayFab Economy v2 General Availability, Player Churn Prediction Private Preview, and PlayFab SDK built into Microsoft’s Game Development Kit (GDK). Since then, we have been hard at work on further enhancements. Here are just a few of them across our PlayFab’s main areas (here’s a complete list):

Economy Services: Segment support is one of Economy’s most requested features, and we have been making inroads to support both Targeted Offers and Segment Actions to better tie economy scenarios to players and entities. We are improving performance for V2 customers by boosted our standard Service Limits and releasing two Preview features: Catalog Views for easily caching search results and Turbo Loading for faster Inventory fetching. Finally, we released Mobile Subscriptions support for iOS and Android. You can read more about all of these in our Unlocking the Power of PlayFab Economy blog post.

Multiplayer Server and Multiplayer Experiences Services: Exciting new capabilities for customizable leaderboards based on any stats you collect (read more in our Future of Stats and Leaderboards post), and enhancements to Matchmaking, Lobby, PubSub and Multiplayer Server to enable greater extensibility and flexibility.

Data Analytics and LiveOps Services: A wealth of new capabilities to improve data collection and distribution such as event partitioning and delta table support. Also, an exciting improvement to near real-time analytics and insights our integration with Microsoft Fabric. And new LiveOps and segmentation tools to enable more personalized player experiences in your game.

Game Integration: Significant optimizations, performance improvements and updates for our SDKs including PlayFab Multiplayer Online Subsystem for Unreal Engine 5.3.

We are thrilled to bring these new features to game developers and are keen to see how you use them in your games. At PlayFab, we are more committed than ever to the future development of our platform. There are many capabilities that are developing across all areas of PlayFab, so please take a look at our latest roadmap to learn more.