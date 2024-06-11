Explore Segment Actions and Targeted Offers on PlayFab’s Virtual In-Game Economy
Developers can now tailor their monetization approach and enhance player engagement with Segment Actions and Targeted Offers.
It can’t be argued that effective monetization strategies are one of the most important parts of Game Development, for both developers and players alike. To assist in a small way in this larger landscape, Developers can now tailor their monetization approach and enhance player engagement with Economy’s Segment Actions and Targeted Offers.
Economy V2 Actions
Specifically for Economy V2, 3 new Action Types have been introduced:
- Add Inventory Item (V2): Enables the addition of one or more quantities of an item to players' inventory.
- Subtract Inventory Item (V2): Allows the removal of one or more quantities of an item from players' inventory.
- Delete Inventory Item (V2): Permits the removal of all quantities of an item from players' inventory.
These actions can then be used in 3 different areas of PlayFab:
Segments
Segments allow players to be grouped together based on different characteristics such as Last Login, Player Location and even Churn Risk and then take actions specific to that group of players.
The image below shows the creation of a Segment for all players who logged in during or near the Easter date for a free Easter bundle. Please note that the Item ID within the Action frame refers to the Item ID of the Easter Bundle.
Players -> Segments -> Create New Segment
Scheduled Tasks
These operations can be used to automate common game routines.
The image below shows the creation of a new Manual Task where 5 VC is granted for all players who haven’t logged in the past 30 days. You can also create a recurring task where this operation is evaluated every week/month.
Automation -> Scheduled Tasks -> New Scheduled Task
Rules
Developers can create rules to respond to PlayStream events in real-time. This feature can be used to reward players or send notifications when they achieve specific milestones.
The image below shows the creation of a new Rule where every player who reaches level 5 based on the specific PlayStream event is granted an Iron Armor.
Automation -> Rules -> New Rule
Targeted Offers
Allows developers to create personalized promotions and incentives tailored to individual player segments. By Analyzing player behavior and preferences, developers can deliver offers that resonate with each player, driving conversion and increasing revenue.
The image below shows the creation of:
- A New Store- Lunar New Year Store with Most Purchased Items on sale
- Segment - Players from China
Economy -> Stores -> New Store
In conclusion, Segment Actions and Targeted Offers are powerful tools that empower game developers to optimize their monetization strategies and deliver personalized experiences to players. With parity with Economy V1 and enhanced functionality, PlayFab Economy offers a comprehensive solution for driving revenue and increasing player engagement in today's competitive gaming landscape.