Explore Segment Actions and Targeted Offers on PlayFab’s Virtual In-Game Economy

It can’t be argued that effective monetization strategies are one of the most important parts of Game Development, for both developers and players alike. To assist in a small way in this larger landscape, Developers can now tailor their monetization approach and enhance player engagement with Economy’s Segment Actions and Targeted Offers.

Economy V2 Actions

Specifically for Economy V2, 3 new Action Types have been introduced:

Add Inventory Item (V2): Enables the addition of one or more quantities of an item to players' inventory.

Subtract Inventory Item (V2): Allows the removal of one or more quantities of an item from players' inventory.

Delete Inventory Item (V2): Permits the removal of all quantities of an item from players' inventory.

These actions can then be used in 3 different areas of PlayFab:

Segments

Segments allow players to be grouped together based on different characteristics such as Last Login, Player Location and even Churn Risk and then take actions specific to that group of players.

The image below shows the creation of a Segment for all players who logged in during or near the Easter date for a free Easter bundle. Please note that the Item ID within the Action frame refers to the Item ID of the Easter Bundle.

Players -> Segments -> Create New Segment