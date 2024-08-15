Microsoft Game Dev Community Spotlight: 2DPIXX

This month, the Microsoft Game Dev community is launching a Community Spotlight series in our Discord server. This monthly feature will highlight one of our outstanding community members; people who have interesting stories to tell, and who are generally helpful, knowledgeable, and kind in our community spaces.

The Microsoft Game Dev community Discord is the core of our thriving developer community: From big studio professionals with storied careers, independent developers who are working on small and exciting projects, to younger developers just starting their game dev journeys, our Discord server is the place to interact, network, find help, get support, share progress and struggles, and share in the camaraderie and closeness of a tight-knit and cozy community of people with a shared dream: to build great games.

This month’s spotlight shines on Jana “2DPIXX” Ochse!



Please tell us a little about yourself!



I am a 2D Game Artist from Germany. I am doing generalized work related to everything 2D in game asset creation. I illustrate, I animate, and I design. My work includes characters, environments, objects and UI assets; however, I am not restricted to only art creation itself, which means I am also able to implement assets as engine ready environments like tile-map scenes, sprite animations for character objects and more.

Besides my 2D work I am also dabbling in the field of 3D, my interest especially lies with low poly art.

Can you share any exciting projects you're currently working on?

I am working on multiple unreleased projects as an artist via my commission work and am also the lead artist and designer on a horror-focused debut project after recently having been part of founding a new game company.

I will certainly share information about that soon, but for now you can follow my work on various asset packs. Most recently I started a Cyber Punk pixel art pack: I usually upload making-ofs on everything I release in stores.

Describe yourself using only emojis: 😊 💪 🤝 🎨 🖌️ 🎮

How did you first get into art and when did you know it was your passion?



I started to gain a serious interest in art around 11 years old, having been a fan of games and always loving the visual depictions of fantastic worlds to travel in.

Who or what is your biggest source of inspiration for your art?

I am inspired by everything. Life and Art. Old and New. All genres and all media. My biggest inspiration however might be everything centered around digital games and especially works of the 80s/ 90s/ 00s.

What advice would you give to someone just starting out?

Create what you love and first try finding joy, but also discipline, in art as a hobby. Connect with others, but do not fall to the pressure of showing off and following trends.

Are you a morning person or night owl?

I love working at night and calmer hours of the day, so my sleep schedule usually adjusts. In short: night owl.

Where can people find out more about your work?

You can find out about me on multiple social media platforms, but I would say I am most active on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@2dpixx). Just browse the web for 2DPIXX + Game Art and you will find me. There is also the option to visit my website (https://2dpixx.de/) or just say “hi!” in art channels on various Discord servers related to game creation.

Bonus question: Is a hotdog a sandwich?

No, I don't think so, but what an interesting question!