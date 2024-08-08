Thailand’s Game Development Scene is a Force to be Reckoned With

Not only is Thailand home to some incredible games, including the Home Sweet Home (Yggdrazil) horror series as well as more recent indie darlings like Timelie (Urnique), M.A.S.S Builder (Vermillion Digital), and Land Beneath Us (FairPlay studios), it is also home to some of the most welcoming, generous and kind game developers I’ve had the privilege of meeting in all my years in this industry.

Over the past two years, I’ve supported game developers across Southeast Asia as part of our Global Expansion efforts at Xbox. In that time, I’ve met with many Thai developers at regional and international industry events who ask me the same thing: “When is Xbox coming to Thailand?”

On July 18, we finally made good on our promise to visit Thailand by organizing the very first Xbox Discovery Day in Bangkok. It was attended by over 120 developers and industry professionals from Thailand’s very own game dev community. We shared a jam-packed agenda, including getting started with ID@Xbox, pitching your games and getting funded at Xbox, marketing tips and tricks, and kickstarting your developer journey on our platform.