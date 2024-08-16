Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024: Continuing to Empower the Next Generation of Game Developers
Building on the success of last year's event, Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024 is a testament to the growing interest and potential in the African game-development industry.
With high anticipation, Xbox Game Camp returned to the African continent for a second year to host an immersive two-day learning experience on July 16th and 17th. The event was a showcase for game developers both in-person and virtually, with attendees tuning in from Marrakesh, Lagos, Accra, Nairobi and Johannesburg.
Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024 has built on the success of the initial 2023 event, significantly expanding the program's reach and impact. This year’s event focused on community and career, promoting game development as a legitimate and viable career path across the continent, drawing significant international attention to the talent in the region.
With attendee numbers more than doubling from 600 campers across 22 countries in 2023 to 1,300 across 27 countries in 2024, the event's expansion is a testament to the growing interest and potential in the African game-development industry.
As one of the fastest growing tech markets in the world, Xbox Game Camp is committed to support aspiring and established game developers on the continent. A significant milestone for Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024 was the collaboration with Morocco's ministry of youth and culture to train game developers in Morocco.
In addition to increased backing from multiple countries in Africa, the Microsoft Africa Transformation Office (ATO) has broadened its scope to now incorporate gaming. Microsoft Africa, led by President Lillian Barnard, and country General Managers have been instrumental in bringing attention to the talent in Africa. Lillian Barnard explains, “We believe that by investing in initiatives such as Xbox Game Camp Africa, we can help grow thriving gaming ecosystems with the potential to contribute favorably to the broader economy.”
Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024 was the 10th activation since the program started. There are now more than 3,000 participants who have completed the program across Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa.
One objective of Xbox Game Camp is to introduce African game developers to the various programs offered by Xbox, which includes the ID@Xbox Program and Developer Acceleration Program (DAP), and guide them through the Xbox publishing process. During Game Camp Africa, participants had the opportunity to meet and network with the ID@Xbox Team and learn first-hand what it takes to launch on the Xbox platform via the ID@Xbox programs. By facilitating these connections, we hope to empower campers to realize their potential in the gaming industry, equip them with resources, and show them a path to publishing with Xbox.
Another goal of the program is to grow the continent’s game development community and create opportunities for global connections. In 2024, Xbox Game Camp teamed up with the Xbox Game Dev community to host an online discussion on the official Microsoft Game Dev Discord channel during the cross-continental event. This enabled attendees to receive instant feedback, share experiences, and engage in lively discussions. Afterward, many of the participants stayed on and have become active members, integrating into the broader community.
Xbox Game Camp aims to empower a new generation of African game creators and support the local gaming ecosystem, and that effort doesn’t stop here. As the partnership between Xbox and Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office continues to grow, Xbox Game Camp plans to expand to more locations on the continent in 2025.
Stay tuned for the next Game Camp announcement!