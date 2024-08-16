Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024: Continuing to Empower the Next Generation of Game Developers

With high anticipation, Xbox Game Camp returned to the African continent for a second year to host an immersive two-day learning experience on July 16th and 17th. The event was a showcase for game developers both in-person and virtually, with attendees tuning in from Marrakesh, Lagos, Accra, Nairobi and Johannesburg.

Xbox Game Camp Africa 2024 has built on the success of the initial 2023 event, significantly expanding the program's reach and impact. This year’s event focused on community and career, promoting game development as a legitimate and viable career path across the continent, drawing significant international attention to the talent in the region.