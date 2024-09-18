Fostering Connections with Women in Gaming
The gamescom Women in Gaming event facilitated meaningful conversations, knowledge sharing, and potential collaborations among the attendees.
In late August, the game industry converged on Cologne, Germany for gamescom, the world’s largest gaming event. In addition to plenty of opportunities for fans to play games and for developers to meet their peers, the event was the perfect venue for our Women in Gaming team to host the Women in Gaming mixer. The goal of the event was to foster connections and provide a supportive environment for women in the gaming industry, as well as facilitate meaningful conversations, knowledge sharing, and potential collaborations among the attendees.
We had a chance to sit down with the Leads for Women in Gaming in the region Funda Yakin, a Director of Marketing, and Maxi Graeff, an Integrated Marketing Lead, to chat about the event.
What inspired you to produce and organize the gamescom Women in Gaming event?
The idea for the gamescom Women in Gaming event was born from a desire to create a dedicated, safe space for women in the gaming industry to connect, share experiences, and support one another's growth. To maximize the event's impact, we teamed up with Activision, Blizzard, King and Bethesda to expand our invitee list, ensuring that women from all corners of the gaming industry could participate. Our goal was to foster a diverse and inclusive environment where women could build meaningful relationships, learn from female industry leaders, and gain the confidence to take the next steps in their careers.
What was your favorite moment or outcome from the event?
One of our favorite moments from the event was witnessing the buzz of energy and excitement as participants connected with each other. A standout instance was when a group of women, who had never met before and came from various sectors of gaming—like publishing, development, media, and platforms—began discussing potential collaborations that could lead to new projects. It was incredibly rewarding to see the event's immediate impact, with attendees leaving not just with new contacts but also with tangible opportunities and a renewed sense of motivation.
We noticed that you had a MAC makeup counter and headshot photography available, so there seems to be a focus on empowering women to level-up their resumes. Why do you think this is important?
We wanted to provide tools that would help women feel confident and present their best selves in the professional world. The inclusion of the MAC makeup counter and headshot photography was all about empowerment. A strong, professional headshot and an optimized profile can make a significant difference on platforms like LinkedIn. By offering these services, we aimed to give women a chance to enhance their personal brand and increase their visibility in a competitive industry. It's about helping them showcase their skills and potential with confidence.
Why did you feel it was important to make this an industry-wide event, open to other companies, not just Xbox?
The challenges and opportunities for women in gaming are not confined to any single company—they are industry-wide. By opening the event to participants from across the gaming landscape, we wanted to foster a sense of solidarity and shared purpose among women from different organizations. Collaboration and networking across companies can lead to new ideas, partnerships, and a stronger collective voice advocating for gender equity in gaming. Inclusivity was at the heart of this event because we believe that working together as a community is key to driving positive change.
Is there anything else that you'd like to share?
We’d like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated and made this event a success—from our amazing supporters like MAC Cosmetics to the LinkedIn experts and photographers who helped our attendees shine. The turnout and enthusiasm exceeded our expectations, and it's clear that there’s a strong demand for more initiatives like this. We’re already planning how to expand and improve next year’s gamescom and future events to continue supporting and uplifting women in gaming. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see where we can go from here.