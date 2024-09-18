Fostering Connections with Women in Gaming

In late August, the game industry converged on Cologne, Germany for gamescom, the world’s largest gaming event. In addition to plenty of opportunities for fans to play games and for developers to meet their peers, the event was the perfect venue for our Women in Gaming team to host the Women in Gaming mixer. The goal of the event was to foster connections and provide a supportive environment for women in the gaming industry​, as well as facilitate meaningful conversations, knowledge sharing, and potential collaborations among the attendees.

We had a chance to sit down with the Leads for Women in Gaming in the region Funda Yakin, a Director of Marketing, and Maxi Graeff, an Integrated Marketing Lead, to chat about the event.



What inspired you to produce and organize the gamescom Women in Gaming event?



The idea for the gamescom Women in Gaming event was born from a desire to create a dedicated, safe space for women in the gaming industry to connect, share experiences, and support one another's growth. To maximize the event's impact, we teamed up with Activision, Blizzard, King and Bethesda to expand our invitee list, ensuring that women from all corners of the gaming industry could participate. Our goal was to foster a diverse and inclusive environment where women could build meaningful relationships, learn from female industry leaders, and gain the confidence to take the next steps in their careers.



What was your favorite moment or outcome from the event?



One of our favorite moments from the event was witnessing the buzz of energy and excitement as participants connected with each other. A standout instance was when a group of women, who had never met before and came from various sectors of gaming—like publishing, development, media, and platforms—began discussing potential collaborations that could lead to new projects. It was incredibly rewarding to see the event's immediate impact, with attendees leaving not just with new contacts but also with tangible opportunities and a renewed sense of motivation.

