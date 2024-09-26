Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast Shines a Spotlight on Xbox Creators Across Asia

Earlier today, players around the world got a glimpse of games coming to Xbox from our Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast. Featuring new gameplay, updates, and reveals for games from across Asia and beyond coming to Xbox consoles and PC, this show shines a light on our partners’ incredible work– and includes updates from our own studios for players in the region.

Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, and Bethesda brought fresh looks at a number of games. We got the exciting news of genre-defining RTS games StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection coming to PC Game Pass, a first look at new content for Age of Mythology: Retold, a My Hero Academia collaboration for Overwatch 2, the addition of C.A.M.P. pets in Fallout 76, and saw more from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (including hearing Indy’s Japanese dub!) ahead of its December 9 release.

The broadcast also revealed some of the latest content being built by creators across Asia for Xbox. From Square Enix bringing nine classic RPGs to Xbox, to a brand-new look at the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, and interviews about Slitterhead (the new game from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama) and the debut of the Atelier series on Xbox with Atelier Yumia, it marks an incredible line-up, and a further commitment to Asia-created games on Xbox.



For a full recap of everything that was shown during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, head on over to Xbox Wire.

