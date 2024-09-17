Continue Your Game Dev Journey at Xbox Discovery Day Houston

Calling all game developers and development hobbyists!

Whether you're just starting out on your game dev journey, are still in school, or are interested in learning about how to publish your game on Xbox, we invite you to join us for our upcoming Xbox Discovery Day in Houston!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 14th

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

What's in store for you:

A series of panels by indie Black creators

Black At Xbox: A conversation with members of Team Xbox

Overview of the ID@Xbox program, including Xbox development resources and opportunities available across marketing, the Developer Acceleration Program, and Xbox Game Pass.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in the world of game development. Please note that space is limited, so register here today. We look forward to seeing you there!