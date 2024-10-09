Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Rocket Adrift

In 2023, the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program was officially announced, with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. By removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming, both players and developers win.

The Developer Acceleration Program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities. This also includes independent developers working on a game that responsibly centers the experience around diverse characters or that prioritizes accessibility.

Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.

This week, we’re highlighting Rocket Adrift, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Psychroma. We had the chance to chat with Co-Founder and Character Artist Lindsay Rollins about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Psychroma.

Tell us about Rocket Adrift.



Rocket Adrift is a small Toronto-based indie game studio made up of Lindsay Rollins (she/her), Titus McNally (he/him), and Sloane Smith (she/her). To date, Rocket Adrift has released 3 games, beginning with Order a Pizza: A Visual Novel in 2019, then Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance in 2021, and finally Psychroma in 2024.

What can you tell us about Psychroma?

Psychroma is a narrative-driven side-scroller where you play as a digital medium. Confront the past by piecing together the broken memories of a cybernetic house and exorcise the ghosts in the machine. Investigate a haunted cybernetic house as a drifter with the ability to experience nonlinear time. Regain your own memory of what brought you here and find out how to break the loop. Uncover the events of a harrowing psychological experiment gone wrong through fragmented memories.

Any hints on what might be coming next from Rocket Adrift?

Yes! We are currently working toward a prototype for our next game, which will be a narrative-driven horror RPG with combat and branching paths. We don’t have a title for it yet, but we will reveal it soon!