Diablo IV: From Launch to Vessel of Hatred, the Evolution of Sanctuary Continues
We dive into how Vessel of Hatred builds upon the game's strong foundation and what players can expect as they continue their journey.
Since its highly anticipated launch in June 2023, Diablo IV has been on a journey of constant evolution and improvement. Blizzard’s dev team has remained committed to refining the game experience, rolling out regular updates and seasonal content that have significantly shaped and expanded the dark world of Sanctuary. Now, with the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, Diablo IV has reached new heights, offering players an even more immersive and rewarding adventure.
We caught up with Blizzard’s Adam Jackson, Lead Live Class Designer on Diablo IV, to discuss where the game has been and where it’s going. We delve into the rather transformative changes that have defined the game's post-launch period, exploring how the game has adapted to player feedback while remaining true to its core identity. We uncover the philosophy behind these changes, from enhancing user experience to overhauling core systems like loot and crafting. Jackson also provides a glimpse into the future of Diablo IV, including how Vessel of Hatred builds upon the game's strong foundation and what players can expect as they continue their journey through the ever-evolving realm of Sanctuary.
Microsoft Game Dev: What do you see as the biggest changes made to Diablo IV since the game’s launch?
Adam Jackson: When talking about the evolution of Diablo IV, there’s a lot to unpack. The game has been on quite the journey from its initial design vision to its current state as a “live service” game. If we had to boil it down to the most significant changes, they revolve around two main areas: enhancing the user experience and staying true to the core premise of the game.
We initially focused heavily on crafting a dark and immersive world, and we wanted players to feel the thrill of exploring Sanctuary. However, as players got deeper into their journeys, some of those immersive elements—like trekking to a dungeon or navigating across town to different crafters—started feeling more like chores.
We realized that there’s a big difference between a player’s first-time experience and their repeat playthroughs. This led us to streamline the user flow to ensure that while the first playthrough is filled with awe and discovery, subsequent ones are smoother and less tedious. It’s all about making the game more accessible and enjoyable, regardless of how many times you've played.
Another major shift came with our Season 4 updates, where we overhauled the loot systems—because let's be real, the core premise of Diablo is all about killing monsters and getting loot. We simplified stats to make them easier to understand, and revamped the crafting system to spotlight what makes items unique and exciting. Now, when a great item drops, it’s not just another pickup—it’s a moment. Whether the player is new or a seasoned veteran, these updates are all about refining the Diablo IV experience to ensure it remains interesting, rewarding, and most importantly, fun for all.
Microsoft Game Dev: How do you identify and prioritize elements of the game that need to be changed?
Adam Jackson: It all starts with a deep love for the game itself. As developers, we don't just build it; we play it too. And as we immerse ourselves in the world of Sanctuary, we're constantly jotting down notes on our own experiences, especially focusing on UX and design improvements. These reflections often spark lively discussions on what we can do better.
But it’s not just about us. We have open feedback channels within the company, inviting everyone to share their thoughts. This collective brainstorming helps us prioritize changes. And then there's the community: We pay close attention to what's being said on forums, social platforms, and through our content creators. Combining these insights with user data gives us a clear picture of what our players need most.
Once we have a list of potential improvements, it's time for strategic planning. We engage in discussions with leadership and designers to figure out the best way and the best time to implement these changes, ensuring that we choose the right initiatives and integrate enhancements effectively. Feedback is crucial in shaping a game we all love to play. Keep sharing your thoughts, and we'll keep listening!
Microsoft Game Dev: What’s the process for getting changes and updates made to the game?
Adam Jackson: We have a dedicated Live team crew that was put together specifically to address community thoughts, and how to make those tweaks to enhance the gaming experience.
Here's how it works: the team keeps a running list of features and improvements drawn from the various sources that were mentioned earlier. Every week, they huddle up to discuss and prioritize these changes, deciding what's essential for the upcoming patch or season. Then it's time to roll up their sleeves and start crafting those updates. Collaboration is key, so the team spends a lot of time in open communication. Members pitch their ideas for game updates and the team reviews those and provides feedback, ensuring that every change is thoroughly vetted.
Next comes the fun part—playtesting and iteration. The team tests out their changes to make sure they hit the mark and truly solve the issues at hand. Once they’re satisfied with the results, it’s off to QA for a thorough bug check. After squashing any pesky glitches, the updated content goes live. And then the cycle goes back to brainstorming for the next round of enhancements.
Microsoft Game Dev: What’s the balance between player feedback and dev-driven changes?
Adam Jackson: It’s exactly that...a balance. As developers, we aim to balance our own creative ideas while also taking into consideration what our players are telling us regarding how they are engaging with the game.
We find that what players want often aligns with what we believe the game needs as well—it's like we're all on the same page about what will make Diablo IV even more epic. The most recent examples of this can be seen with changes that came with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, such as difficulty levels, Runewords, and the addition of the Party Finder.
That said, our dev-driven changes are where we get to flex our creative muscles the most. These updates come from our own experiences playing the game, along with our visions for its future. They're all about surprising and delighting you in ways you might not expect. Sure, there’s a bit of risk involved, but that's what makes these updates exciting for us.
Microsoft Game Dev: How do you address player feedback without running the risk of letting a vocal minority negatively affect the experience for everyone else?
Adam Jackson: When it comes to game development, the expertise of the developer can really make a difference. With Diablo IV, we're fortunate to have a dedicated community of hardcore players who are not just focused on their own experience, but are also keen to offer feedback that benefits the entire player base.
That said, making updates to a game like Diablo IV requires careful consideration. It's up to the designers to decide which adjustments will enhance the experience for different player segments. It's crucial to prioritize which group needs the most attention at any given time. Generally speaking, most game changes should cater to the majority of players. However, it's equally important to dedicate a portion of updates to satisfy the hardcore fans. This balance can vary depending on the game genre and the audience you're targeting. For Diablo IV, it’s crafting content that's challenging and perhaps not for everyone (like those tough end-game bosses), while also giving casual players something to aim for if they choose. Ultimately, our focus is on making improvements that enhance the overall gaming experience for as many players as possible.
Microsoft Game Dev: How does the team test major game element changes before rolling them out to players?
Adam Jackson: It all starts with some serious playtesting on our end. We've got this cool playtest environment where developers can jump in and experience the game just like players do—even when not all the new features are fully up and running.
Throughout the development process, we conduct playtests on major features to ensure everything is running smoothly, which allows us to gather valuable feedback. Plus, we have an incredible QA User Experience team. They're absolute pros at spotting bugs and assessing the game from a player's perspective.
What's more, these QA User Experience team members are seasoned veterans in the world of ARPGs and Diablo IV. Their expertise helps us pinpoint and solve issues before they become a problem, so we can provide the best experience right out of the gate.
Microsoft Game Dev: Do you ever run into times when players exploit a gameplay change in ways that the team didn’t expect?
Adam Jackson: All the time! It's almost like a rite of passage for every update or patch. For example, there was the curious case of the Domhainne Tunnels. Due to a little oversight on our end, the dungeon ended up spawning a lot more monsters than we'd planned. Normally, this would be a quick fix, but something interesting happened: players discovered this and the dungeon quickly turned into the go-to spot for leveling. The reason? Loads of monsters, loads of loot, and loads of fun. The community even affectionately dubbed it the "Dopamine Tunnels" — we were inundated with pleas to leave it as it was. This feedback was eye-opening and led us to rethink our approach. Instead of rushing to fix what was deemed an oversight, we realized that sometimes letting these "happy accidents" ride can enhance the gaming experience.
This whole saga taught us an invaluable lesson about what players truly find enjoyable. It even inspired us to up the monster density across the board and reevaluate some of our initial game design philosophies.
Microsoft Game Dev: Is there anything else the team is particularly proud of or would like to share with the world?
Adam Jackson: Games are indeed works of art, and as developers, we often feel the weight of striving for perfection. There's a unique kind of magic in game design where logic meets inspiration; it's where creativity and analytics both play pivotal roles. This is why our industry produces such uniquely creative, incredible experiences for players to enjoy.
But there's a challenging side to it too. Just as we've had great successes with amazing games, sometimes things don't hit the mark. It can be crushing to work on a major feature or an entire game for months or even years, only to receive negative feedback.
On the Diablo IV team, I'm particularly proud of our resilience. Since the game's launch, we've stayed focused on what matters—consistently improving the game, while genuinely listening to our players. Sure, not every update was perfect, but we've done a great job of putting aside our egos and concentrating on making the game better season after season.
The reason Diablo IV has become so much better in the eyes of our players isn't because of any one change. It's the result of a continuous stream of positive updates that have significantly enhanced the player experience. We're committed to this path, and as our team grows more experienced and skilled, I'm confident that things will only continue to improve as we move forward with you all on this exciting journey.