From AAA to Indie: Yellow Brick Games’ Mike Laidlaw on Making the Game Dev Transition

Mike Laidlaw, a veteran game developer known for his work at BioWare on titles like Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Jade Empire, is well into a new chapter in his career helping to lead an indie game studio. After 15 years at BioWare and a stint at Ubisoft, Laidlaw co-founded Yellow Brick Games, where he's rediscovering the joys of smaller team dynamics and hands-on game creation. Yellow Brick's debut project is the ID@Xbox title Eternal Strands, an intriguing action adventure that aims to enthrall players with a bold and liberating execution of systems-driven gameplay. We caught up with Laidlaw to talk about his career transition, the challenges of founding a studio and adapting to a new scale of development, and to pick his brain for guidance aimed at devs looking to do the same.

From BioWare to Yellow Brick Games: A New Chapter

Laidlaw's departure from BioWare came at a time of transition for the studio. "After Inquisition had completely wrapped, and there was a lot of transitional stuff happening at BioWare, it felt like if there was ever going to be a time for me to leave without impacting a bunch of people, this was it," he explains.

With 15 years under his belt and a desire to broaden his industry experience, Laidlaw took the plunge into consultancy. During this period, he worked with various companies, including Ubisoft and King. His journeys post-BioWare rekindled his appreciation for smaller team dynamics. "What I realized was that the times when I felt like things were really cooking were often during the development of DLCs," he recalls. "DLCs are interesting because they come with two sides. First, there's a pretty firm understanding of what can and can't be done within the engine—since you've already shipped the game, you know what assets you have to work with."