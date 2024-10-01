Streamline Your Game Development with the Touch Adaptation Kit (TAK) Editor

Work Smarter, Not Harder

Let’s talk about live preview. This is where the TAK Editor really shines. As you tweak your touch layouts, you can instantly see how they’ll look on a game screen without needing to start a full game stream. Need to change the background? Customize it with your own images or colors to visualize how the controls blend into different scenes of your game. And the cherry on top? You can snap screenshots of your work to share with your team right from the preview panel.

Real-Time Verification for Hassle-Free Development

No one likes fixing bugs after the fact. With the TAK Editor, you won’t have to. The built-in real-time verification shows errors and warnings directly in the Problems Panel as you save your changes, so you can fix issues on the spot. Forgot an asset? You’ll know right away. Packed everything correctly? You’re good to go!

Packing Made Easy

Once you’ve got everything working perfectly, packing your touch control layouts for Xbox Game Streaming is just a click away. The TAK Editor generates .takx files that are Xbox-ready. Whether you’re building one bundle or multiple, this tool makes sure your packages are set for smooth submission.

Get Started Today

Ready to give the TAK Editor a spin? Download it now from the VS Code Marketplace and start creating immersive touch controls that take your Xbox Game Streaming experience to the next level.

For more tips, documentation, and help, check out our official docs. We can’t wait to see what you’ll build!

