Introducing Winter Starfall: A Demo Game from the PlayFab Team

We’re excited to share the release of a new game from the PlayFab team, Winter Starfall! If you enjoyed our previous demo game, Vanguard Outrider, you’re in for a treat. Winter Starfall brings a fresh story to life, showcasing the latest PlayFab features like Economy V2, CloudScript using Azure Functions, and some new features that aim to give you a deeper look into how PlayFab functions in a live game. These new demo features include a real-time feed of API calls as you play the game, and the ability to view the production title in Game Manager, our developer portal. This allows you to see real data aggregating in a title, providing a comprehensive understanding of PlayFab’s capabilities.

We designed Winter Starfall to make it easier for game creators to see how PlayFab works and to get a hands-on feel for developing with our service. To support this, we’ve made the source code available on GitHub for those who want to dive deeper. Alongside the source code is new documentation that walks you through the login and purchase flows in Winter Starfall, demonstrating best practices for these scenarios.