Celebrating Ukrainian Game Developers with Xbox Game Camp

Today, Microsoft has announced the launch of Xbox Game Camp Ukraine, a free, one-day virtual event dedicated to celebrating upcoming and established Ukrainian game creators residing in the country and around the world. Xbox Game Camp Ukraine, scheduled for December 12, 2024, is open for applications today through November 22 on the Xbox Game Camp Ukraine registration page.

“Despite the challenging times, the Ukrainian people continue to demonstrate remarkable innovation and resilience. Supporting Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, the Microsoft Ukraine team is excited to welcome Xbox Game Camp to the region. This inaugural event will serve as a platform to connect with Ukrainian talent both domestically and abroad, paving the way for even more Ukrainian-developed games to be released in the Xbox ecosystem,” said Leonid Polupan, Ukraine Country Manager at Microsoft.

Home to a wealth of talent, Ukraine has established itself as a significant force in the video game industry. Renowned studios such as 4A Games have garnered international acclaim with their Metro series, while Room 8 and Ulysses Graphics have made substantial contributions to high-profile AAA titles including Call of Duty, Diablo IV, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Overwatch, and Age of Empires IV. These achievements represent only a fraction of the extensive contributions Ukrainian developers have made to the global gaming industry over the past three decades, underscoring their critical role in advancing the field of interactive entertainment.

Xbox Game Camp Ukraine is being supported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. “Despite the full-scale war, Ukraine’s game development sector is doing its best to develop,” said Oleksandr Bornyakov, Vice Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. “Our companies continue to create games enjoyed by millions globally, demonstrating the deep expertise and vast potential of Ukrainian talent. Initiatives like Xbox Game Camp are key to helping our developers maximize this potential.”

Today, there are over 200 Ukrainian game companies actively contributing to its vibrant and growing industry. One of the standout companies is GSC Game World, which is nearing completion of its highly anticipated title S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the sequel to their acclaimed PC franchise that sold over 15 million copies globally.

“S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was, in no small part, our way of self-expression, a way to show the world that Ukrainians can create incredibly captivating things as part of global culture. We would love for this spark to go further, for the world to see more and more authentic Ukrainian games. The partnership with Xbox is one of the brightest aspects in the history of this development. We never would have thought that such a large company could show so much humanity in its interactions with partners. We can’t wait to see where Ukrainian game development will go in the coming years,” said GSC Game World.

Game Camp is an immersive learning experience aimed at empowering game creators from traditionally marginalized communities and non-traditional backgrounds to realize their potential in the gaming industry. With fireside chats, panels, and presentations from ID@Xbox, Mojang, Machine Games, 11 bit studios, Simplygon and Blizzard, Game Camp Ukraine attendees can expect to learn skills and knowledge needed to succeed in game development.

"Hosting Xbox Game Camp Ukraine staff at our studio means a lot, especially as This War of Mine, our game highlighting the civilian impact of war, nears its 10th anniversary,” said Gabriela Siemienkowicz, Communications Lead at 11 bit studios. “For years, we’ve committed to creating meaningful entertainment all the while supporting causes like Liberty Ukraine, War Child, and the Red Cross. Being part of this virtual event further strengthens that mission."

In addition to learning foundational skills in game creation, programing and design, participants will also benefit from networking with other game creators and industry peers, participants will also have access to ID@Xbox mentors and the opportunity to pitch their projects to Xbox staff post-camp.

Game Camp Ukraine is collaborating with EPAM Systems, Ukraine’s largest tech employer with nearly 20 years of experience in Ukraine's IT engineering hub.

"We at EPAM Gaming are proud to be a part of Xbox Game Camp Ukraine. Our team of more than 9,000 EPAMers in Ukraine have deep insights into the creativity and resilience of the local gaming development community. This important event underscores our commitment to supporting the education and growth of the next generation of game development talent,” said Vitalii Vashchuk, Head of Gaming Solutions at EPAM.

The virtual event on December 12th will be broadcast live from publisher and developer 11bit Studios’ head-office in Warsaw. To participate, individuals must be of legal age, be a Ukrainian citizen (regardless of current residency), and be studying, or working part or full-time, in any of the following fields: software development, visual arts, 3D, music and audio, web design, narrative design, or professional project management. Learn more about participation requirements here.

For further information on how to apply, visit the official Xbox Game Camp Ukraine site before applications close on November 22, 2024.