Xbox Showcases Global Expansion Work in Southeast Asia at Gamescom Asia

October is usually an incredibly intense month for the Southeast Asia game dev community, with back-to-back industry events taking place across the region - from Level Up KL in Malaysia, Indonesia Game Developer Exchange (IGDX) in Indonesia, Thailand Game Show in Thailand, and Gamescom Asia in Singapore. Not to mention the countless game jams and community-led events going on in between and throughout.

Team Xbox recently participated in IGDX and Gamescom Asia to support developer communities there and to celebrate nearly three years of Xbox Global Expansion’s efforts in Southeast Asia. Every day, it’s becoming clearer that we are witnessing the rise of the Southeast Asian game development scene in real time.

Indonesia Game Developer Exchange (IGDX), Oct 10 - 13th, 2024

The Indonesia Game Developer Exchange (IGDX) this year at Bali, Indonesia was a particularly high watermark moment for the Indonesia game dev community.

They have more games today than ever finding international acclaim and attention like Coral Island (Stairway Games), DreadHaunt (Digital Happiness), Agni (Sepuruh Interactive), Kriegsfront Tactics (Toge Productions) and Acts of Blood (Eksil Team), and a healthy mix of new and veteran teams in attendance at the event, all showing such diverse and vibrant experiences that I’m so excited for the future of the Indonesia games scene.