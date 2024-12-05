How BioWare Created the Most Realistic Hair Ever in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

If you've played Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you've likely noticed something different about its characters—specifically, their hair. Flowing locks that move naturally with each head turn. Braids that don't clip through armor. Long strands that react to motion and atmosphere in ways that feel startlingly real. Behind what made these cosmetic improvements possible was a concerted effort to solve one of the knottiest challenges in the world of rendering. BioWare's Studio Technical Director talked us through the tech and thinking that drove this breakthrough, as well as the community demand that inspired the team to get it right.

The Tech Behind the Strands

"Traditional rendering techniques used in video games rely on rasterizing textured triangles, which works well for solid objects," explains Maciej Kurowski, Studio Technical Director at BioWare. "But it's an approximation that breaks down for hair due to how many individual hairs real-world people have that move and respond to light independently."

The solution? A bespoke system that renders up to 50,000 individual hair strands per character in real-time on Xbox Series X—approaching half the number of hairs on a human head. This required more than four years of collaborative effort between BioWare and EA’s Frostbite engineering and animation teams.