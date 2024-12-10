Developer Acceleration Spotlight: HiWarp

The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.

Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.

This week, we’re highlighting HiWarp, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Naiad, available now for Xbox Series X|S. We had the chance to chat with Founder (and HiWarp’s sole developer) Elwin about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Naiad.

Tell us about HiWarp.

HiWarp is an indie studio based in Spain and focused on bringing to life unique and personal games. I’m the studio’s only developer and I’m currently working on my first title, Naiad.

At HiWarp, my goal is to explore “what it means to create a game for me”. I focus on learning and improving through continuous iterative work. I really enjoy experimenting with art, coding, designing, sounds, and music to create vibrant, immersive experiences driven by curiosity and centered around bold characters. I take great care in every detail of the game, inviting the player to explore, engage in self-discovery, and feel something special and meaningful.

Behind HiWarp’s games lies deep symbolism, with subtle metaphors and original stories that invite introspection. The interaction, as well as how the game looks and feels, is extremely important to me, as it shapes a resonant connection with the players.

What can you tell us about Naiad?

Naiad is a relaxing exploration adventure about flowing through a river. From the spring where it is born until it reaches the sea, you accompany a little water nymph on a journey of self-discovery and growth. The main goal is simply to flow, exploring vibrant landscapes and solving little puzzles by interacting creatively with the environment. There are no enemies or pressure. The game invites you to immerse yourself in a poetic, serene, and beautiful experience, where you can progress at your own pace.

You will meet many adorable animal friends whom you can help find their way. Face obstacles to move forward, while discovering hidden areas and many secrets. As the river flows downstream, the water inevitably loses its purity, slowly becoming affected by the impact of the humans. Naiad creates a peaceful experience that highlights reflection and connection with nature. With its colorful, dreamlike visual aesthetic, ambient music, and the soothing sounds of water and wildlife, generating an immersive atmosphere that fosters introspection and a sense of deep peace.