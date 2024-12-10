Developer Acceleration Spotlight: HiWarp
This week, we’re highlighting HiWarp, creators of the Developer Acceleration Program title Naiad.
The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.
Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.
This week, we’re highlighting HiWarp, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Naiad, available now for Xbox Series X|S. We had the chance to chat with Founder (and HiWarp’s sole developer) Elwin about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Naiad.
Tell us about HiWarp.
HiWarp is an indie studio based in Spain and focused on bringing to life unique and personal games. I’m the studio’s only developer and I’m currently working on my first title, Naiad.
At HiWarp, my goal is to explore “what it means to create a game for me”. I focus on learning and improving through continuous iterative work. I really enjoy experimenting with art, coding, designing, sounds, and music to create vibrant, immersive experiences driven by curiosity and centered around bold characters. I take great care in every detail of the game, inviting the player to explore, engage in self-discovery, and feel something special and meaningful.
Behind HiWarp’s games lies deep symbolism, with subtle metaphors and original stories that invite introspection. The interaction, as well as how the game looks and feels, is extremely important to me, as it shapes a resonant connection with the players.
What can you tell us about Naiad?
Naiad is a relaxing exploration adventure about flowing through a river. From the spring where it is born until it reaches the sea, you accompany a little water nymph on a journey of self-discovery and growth. The main goal is simply to flow, exploring vibrant landscapes and solving little puzzles by interacting creatively with the environment. There are no enemies or pressure. The game invites you to immerse yourself in a poetic, serene, and beautiful experience, where you can progress at your own pace.
You will meet many adorable animal friends whom you can help find their way. Face obstacles to move forward, while discovering hidden areas and many secrets. As the river flows downstream, the water inevitably loses its purity, slowly becoming affected by the impact of the humans. Naiad creates a peaceful experience that highlights reflection and connection with nature. With its colorful, dreamlike visual aesthetic, ambient music, and the soothing sounds of water and wildlife, generating an immersive atmosphere that fosters introspection and a sense of deep peace.
In its evocative narrative, the game hides a beautiful story about life, the water cycle, and nature. It’s a journey full of symbolism and metaphors, with a subtle but powerful message about the importance of preserving the environment. This project was created with great care in every detail and aspect, and it is a way for me to share my love for nature. Its development has led me to embark on many trips and walks through different rivers, mountains, recording bird sounds, water sounds, and appreciating the beautiful details we often overlook.
Behind Naiad, there is a great deal of experimentation and learning, seeking something original, daring, and different.
What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?
Creating a complete game requires immense effort and dedication, especially when you’re doing it all yourself as solo developer. It’s a long journey, with significant challenges at every step, and each new task brings fresh hurdles to tackle. Even a studio with limited resources needs substantial investment just to develop without distractions. This is why financial support is crucial to keep everything moving forward.
Bringing the game to multiple platforms was a huge challenge and a risky venture. This is where the Developer Acceleration Program has been an invaluable source of support.
How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?
From the beginning, HiWarp has focused on doing my best to create a great game. Sharing my progress on social media has helped me build a wonderful community organically. The love and support I’ve received for Naiad have opened up many unexpected opportunities, which have been invaluable in allowing me to improve and grow as an indie studio.
The Developer Acceleration Program (DAP) reached out to me through social media, and it was a good surprise when they offered their support. As an indie studio, this program has allowed me to bring my game to great platforms like Xbox!
How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?
The DAP has been crucial in helping me reach the finish line and successfully publish Naiad on Xbox. All the support, financial assistance, and guidance I’ve received have been invaluable. Without this help, it would be nearly impossible for me as solo developer to self-publish a game on consoles. The full development process requires a wide range of knowledge and time, and the DAP has made everything much easier and faster by addressing any questions that arose.
In short, the DAP has acted as a catalyst, accelerating our development process and helping us overcome technical and creative obstacles more efficiently.
What accomplishments are you most proud of as an independent studio?
I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve created with my first title, Naiad. It’s a game that I think brings something different to players. And I’ve managed to keep a piece of myself in it. While it’s always hard to bring such an artistic and personal project to a close, I can’t wait to share it with the world. I’ve poured so much love and years of dedication into it... I’m satisfied and happy with the result.
Creating an entire game, learning how to make it along the way, bringing it to consoles, and finally self-publishing it… It’s an enormous challenge that not many people tent to do. So, I am very proud of that. I hope this can inspire others to create and share their own games as well. That’s what I love most about indie games and why I’m here.
I can’t thank the community enough for the positive response, appreciation, support, and interest players have shown every time I’ve shared details about the game. For me, receiving all this and seeing people enjoy playing it is a dream come true.
Any hints on what might be coming next from HiWarp?
While I’m looking forward to seeing how Naiad evolves, the next goal is to continue developing PiAwk and see it published. Both games are very special to me, and although they differ greatly in aesthetics, design, and gameplay, they share a deeply intimate essence, with strong ties in their concepts.
Beyond these two titles, I have many ideas waiting on my heart to be developed that I can’t talk about just yet. But I’m very excited to continue creating games at HiWarp.
Why do you feel that programs like DAP are important to the health of the game industry?
Programs like the DAP are crucial for the growth and sustainability of the video game sector. Particularly for independent studios and even more so for solo developers. From this small, risky, yet genuine community, many games are being created that truly make a difference. These games and their studios, with their original, artistic, and meaningful projects, deserve support and encouragement.
Without initiatives like the DAP, many small studios would struggle to overcome the significant barriers they face in terms of funding, distribution, and visibility. The DAP provides vital assistance, enabling studios with fresh, creative ideas to compete at a higher level with larger developers. This, in turn, fosters a more diverse, equitable, and dynamic industry.