Game Maker’s Journey Shines a Spotlight on Nigeria’s Dimension11

In "Game Maker’s Journey", viewers meet the team as they break new ground by using gaming to preserve and spread Yoruba language and culture, which is seamlessly woven into the game’s dialogue and narrative. Legends of Orisha transforms the ancient Yoruba culture and Nigeria’s rich history into a dynamic and immersive gameplay experience, offering a global audience a unique glimpse into these stories through the lens of innovative game design. Game Maker’s Journey will cover how the largely unknown culture and history of Nigeria, as well as the ancient Yoruba culture, has had a major impact on the driving purpose for the game’s creation.

At the helm of Dimension 11 is CEO Ewere Igumbor, a visionary with over six years of industry experience who specializes in crafting immersive, interactive stories. Leading the creative charge is Oseme Winston Ohunyon, the studio’s Creative Director, whose passion lies in sharing African stories with the world. Supporting the team’s technical brilliance is David Olamide, a seasoned gameplay engineer recognized for his contributions to African game development. Together, this talented team is redefining what it means to tell a story, combining artistry, culture, and cutting-edge technology.

Featuring insights from the developers and contributions from Sharon Alabi, the game’s choreographer and lead actress, we explore how their collective passion has brought Legends of Orisha to life. Dimension 11’s groundbreaking work is not just about creating a game—it’s about using gaming as a platform to honor and share a culture, language, and mythology in a way no one has ever attempted before.

Interested in learning more about Legends of Orisha: Blood and Water and exploring Dimension11’s design process? Watch “Game Maker’s Journey” now on YouTube!