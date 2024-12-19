Xbox Game Camp Ukraine 2024: Celebrating Success in Ukraine's Gaming Industry

The video game industry thrives on unique stories being told by creators from around the world. Despite harsh conditions and uncertainty, Ukrainian developers continue to be an unwavering force in the gaming industry, creating immersive worlds and telling incredible stories for gaming communities to share.

On December 12, 2024, Xbox Game Camp, in collaboration with Microsoft Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, held a free one-day virtual event, broadcast live from the head office of 11 bit studios in Warsaw, Poland, to celebrate Ukrainian game developers and their significant contributions to the industry. Exceeding expectations, 450 game developers registered for the event, and viewing parties took place in the Ukrainian cities of Lviv, Krakow, and Kyiv.

The goal of Xbox Game Camp Ukraine 2024 was to share, with both established and emerging game developers, the knowledge, resources, and support to sharpen their skills while learning how to showcase their current projects and engage with independent developer programs like ID@Xbox.

Throughout the event, participants were given exclusive access to live sessions and moderated panels from experts at GSC Game World, 11 bit studios, EPAM, MachineGames, Simplygon, Room 8 Group, Team from Earth, Mejerwall Consulting, Seattle Indies, Blizzard, Mojang, Microsoft Ukraine, and Xbox Game Studios. Topics included presentations on Game Design, Creative Direction, Social Impact, UX/UI, AI in Gaming, Game Optimization, and more.