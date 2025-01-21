Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Unreliable Narrators
This week, we’re highlighting Unreliable Narrators, creators of the Developer Acceleration Program title Two Falls.
The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.
Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.
This week, we’re highlighting Unreliable Narrators, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Two Falls. We had the chance to chat with Laurène Betard, Brand Manager at Unreliable Narrators, about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Two Falls.
Tell us about Unreliable Narrators.
We’re an independent game studio based in Quebec, Canada, dedicated to creating narrative-driven gaming experiences that immerse players in emotionally resonant stories. Our work draws inspiration from history, reimagining real events through fictional storytelling to offer players a unique perspective on the past.
Unreliable Narrators was founded by a team of passionate creators who believe in the power of video games to evoke emotions, challenge perceptions, and connect people through shared experiences. We’re focused on crafting games that not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact, and Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) perfectly embodies our mission to bring meaningful stories to life.
What can you tell us about Two Falls?
Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) is a narrative exploration game that invites players to experience the contrasting perspectives of the first encounters between French settlers and Indigenous peoples in 17th-century Canada. The game allows players to alternate between two characters: Jeanne, a young Frenchwoman navigating the wilderness after a shipwreck, and Maikan, a young Innu trying to protect his land from the encroaching settlers.
What sets Two Falls apart is its emphasis on cultural authenticity and diverse storytelling. We collaborated closely with Indigenous consultants and writers to ensure an accurate and respectful portrayal of Innu culture. The game invites players to reflect on the complexities of history while immersing them in a visually stunning and emotionally charged world.
What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?
One of the biggest challenges we’ve faced is navigating the balance between ambition and resources. As an independent studio, creating a game as narratively rich and culturally nuanced as Two Falls requires significant time, funding, and collaboration. Securing the right partnerships, managing a tight budget, and ensuring every detail meets our high standards has been a constant learning experience.
Additionally, bridging the gap between cultures in a respectful and authentic way added another layer of responsibility. We worked hard to build trust and collaboration with Indigenous creators and communities to ensure their voices were central to the game.
How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?
We first heard about the Developer Acceleration Program through our contact at Xbox, Chloé Giusti, who encouraged us to apply. As we began exploring ways to collaborate with the Xbox team to promote Two Falls and its upcoming console release, Chloé guided us toward the program as an incredible opportunity to support our game’s development and expand its reach. Her support was instrumental in helping us connect with the right resources to bring Two Falls to a broader audience.
How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?
The program has been transformative for our team. It provided us with resources and expertise that elevated our ability to bring Two Falls to Xbox. From technical guidance to industry mentorship, the support we received allowed us to focus on crafting a polished, impactful game.
Additionally, the visibility provided by the program has been invaluable in helping us connect with a broader audience and industry professionals. It’s empowering to see programs like DAP recognizing and amplifying the voices of underrepresented creators.
What accomplishments are you most proud of as an independent studio?
We’re incredibly proud of Two Falls and the conversations it has sparked about cultural representation and historical narratives in gaming. Creating a game that weaves together two perspectives—French and Indigenous—and does so with care and authenticity has been a highlight of our journey.
Beyond the game itself, we’re proud of the team we’ve built. Every member of Unreliable Narrators has brought passion, talent, and dedication to the table. As an independent studio, seeing our collective vision come to life is a deeply rewarding accomplishment.
Any hints on what might be coming next from Unreliable Narrators?
While we’re still fully focused on the launch of Two Falls, we’re excited to share that our next project will explore stories of war—specifically following a Canadian regiment during World War I. This new narrative will continue our focus on personal perspectives rather than historical facts, highlighting the emotional and psychological impact of war on individuals and the long-lasting consequences of their choices.
Staying true to our passion for emotionally resonant storytelling, we aim to challenge players’ perceptions and immerse them in a world where choices and consequences carry significant emotional weight. We can’t wait to reveal more when the time comes!
Why do you feel that programs like DAP are important to the health of the game industry?
Programs like DAP are essential because they create opportunities for diverse voices to be heard. The gaming industry thrives on innovation and fresh perspectives, and supporting underrepresented creators ensures that the stories we tell are richer and more inclusive.
By removing barriers and providing resources, DAP not only empowers individual creators but also helps the industry evolve as a whole. These programs play a vital role in shaping a future where gaming is truly for everyone, and we’re honored to be part of this initiative.