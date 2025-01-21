Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Unreliable Narrators

What can you tell us about Two Falls?

Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) is a narrative exploration game that invites players to experience the contrasting perspectives of the first encounters between French settlers and Indigenous peoples in 17th-century Canada. The game allows players to alternate between two characters: Jeanne, a young Frenchwoman navigating the wilderness after a shipwreck, and Maikan, a young Innu trying to protect his land from the encroaching settlers.

What sets Two Falls apart is its emphasis on cultural authenticity and diverse storytelling. We collaborated closely with Indigenous consultants and writers to ensure an accurate and respectful portrayal of Innu culture. The game invites players to reflect on the complexities of history while immersing them in a visually stunning and emotionally charged world.

What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?

One of the biggest challenges we’ve faced is navigating the balance between ambition and resources. As an independent studio, creating a game as narratively rich and culturally nuanced as Two Falls requires significant time, funding, and collaboration. Securing the right partnerships, managing a tight budget, and ensuring every detail meets our high standards has been a constant learning experience.

Additionally, bridging the gap between cultures in a respectful and authentic way added another layer of responsibility. We worked hard to build trust and collaboration with Indigenous creators and communities to ensure their voices were central to the game.

How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?

We first heard about the Developer Acceleration Program through our contact at Xbox, Chloé Giusti, who encouraged us to apply. As we began exploring ways to collaborate with the Xbox team to promote Two Falls and its upcoming console release, Chloé guided us toward the program as an incredible opportunity to support our game’s development and expand its reach. Her support was instrumental in helping us connect with the right resources to bring Two Falls to a broader audience.

How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?

The program has been transformative for our team. It provided us with resources and expertise that elevated our ability to bring Two Falls to Xbox. From technical guidance to industry mentorship, the support we received allowed us to focus on crafting a polished, impactful game.

Additionally, the visibility provided by the program has been invaluable in helping us connect with a broader audience and industry professionals. It’s empowering to see programs like DAP recognizing and amplifying the voices of underrepresented creators.