Building XBOX Games with Godot: A New Sample to Get You Started Faster

We love the Godot community. Open-source, lightweight, and powered by passionate developers - it's the kind of ecosystem that aligns naturally with where we're heading at XBOX. As we lower the barrier to bringing games to XBOX with the Microsoft GDK, we're excited to share something new with you today.

The XBOX Godot sample is now available as a public, source-only reference on GitHub. It's a working example of how a developer can build a Godot extension that integrates the Microsoft GDK, XBOX Services, and PlayFab, so you can build your title for XBOX on PC, without leaving the engine you already love. This sample provides a modular reference that includes how to integrate the Microsoft GDK and PlayFab SDK together, or on their own.

What we're releasing

The XBOX Godot sample covers a substantial portion of what a Godot game developer needs to build for XBOX on PC – with key features demonstrated in:

Microsoft GDK platform services

XBOX services

PlayFab Core + Services

PlayFab Multiplayer (Lobby, Matchmaking, Party)

PlayFab Game Saves

GameInput (including bridging to Godot’s Input / InputMap)

From XBOX services to GameInput, this sample shows you how to bring sign-in, gamepad controller support capabilities and more into your game with Godot. It includes insights, re-usable integration code, and is currently compatible with the April 2026 GDK out of the box.

What this is and what it isn't

This is a source-only sample, not a product . It's MIT-licensed at the wrapper layer; the GDK and PlayFab dependencies still require their own installs and license acceptance, consistent with our other XBOX samples.

. It's MIT-licensed at the wrapper layer; the GDK and PlayFab dependencies still require their own installs and license acceptance, consistent with our other XBOX samples. There is no set update cadence for support or maintenance. We’ll watch the repo, monitor issues, and iterate where it makes sense, but this isn't a commercial release. That said, we’re excited to hear your feedback, and see any community PRs, as we evolve this together.

for support or maintenance. We’ll watch the repo, monitor issues, and iterate where it makes sense, but this isn't a commercial release. That said, we’re excited to hear your feedback, and see any community PRs, as we evolve this together. This is the first step in bringing Godot for XBOX on PC. We plan to evolve it over time based on what the community tells us is most valuable.

in bringing Godot for XBOX on PC. We plan to evolve it over time based on what the community tells us is most valuable. This sample is built specifically for XBOX on PC. It doesn’t include support for XBOX Series X|S or XBOX One. If you’re already building for XBOX Series X|S or XBOX One, please talk with your XBOX representative. If not, you can get started by signing up here.

Why this matters

Our goal is simple: make it easier to build for XBOX on PC, regardless of the engine you've chosen. We publish samples to help guide XBOX developers across custom and middleware engines today, and Godot developers will benefit from learning how to get started more easily in their engine of choice. Bringing the Microsoft GDK and PlayFab ecosystems closer to where Godot developers already work and providing technology that bridges from our ecosystem to yours, is a meaningful step toward our goals for an open developer platform.

How you can help

This is where you come in! We want to hear from you:

Try it. Clone the repo, build the extension, and try it out and share your learnings.

Clone the repo, build the extension, and try it out and share your learnings. File issues. Bugs, gaps, integration friction - open a GitHub issue and tell us what you hit.

Bugs, gaps, integration friction - open a GitHub issue and tell us what you hit. Send PRs. Contributions are welcome. If you extend coverage, polish a rough edge, or improve the docs, we'd love to merge it.

Contributions are welcome. If you extend coverage, polish a rough edge, or improve the docs, we'd love to merge it. Tell us how you're using it. Adoption signal and real-world feedback will directly shape where we take this next.

Get started

Thanks for building with us. We're looking forward to seeing what the development community does with this - and to continue making the path from Godot to XBOX on PC shorter, smoother, and more open.