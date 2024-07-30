Xbox Research

We run all sorts of studies! Surveys, usability studies, playtests, on both products we make and those we don’t. If you make games (and we don’t care what your title is) it’s likely we’ll have a study that’s a fit for you. Signing up for this database means that when we have a study we think might be a fit, we’ll send you a screener and the study information (e.g., time commitment, study details, and gratuity info) to see if you are a good match. You are always free to skip studies you aren’t interested in!