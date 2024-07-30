Xbox Research
Tell us about your experiences making games or supporting game studios! We’d love to learn what’s going well, and where Xbox can become better.
Help shape the future of game development with Xbox!
We want to hear from anyone and everyone working on games. Your experience & feedback helps make our game development tools and services better.
Sign up for the chance to playtest and give feedback on pre-release game development tools & services. No experience with Xbox required! You can unsubscribe at any time.
Frequently asked questions
Do you make games? Do you support studios that make games? We don’t care if you are a software engineer, game designer, audio, art, researcher, data scientist, business, HR, or do it all by yourself. If you work on games (or help support games in development) we’d love your perspective!
That is A-okay and we’d still love to have you! We’d love to learn about your experiences even if you have no plans to release on Xbox.
Yes, I am sorry about that. We are working on expanding our recruiting, but for right now we can only recruit US participants.
We run all sorts of studies! Surveys, usability studies, playtests, on both products we make and those we don’t. If you make games (and we don’t care what your title is) it’s likely we’ll have a study that’s a fit for you. Signing up for this database means that when we have a study we think might be a fit, we’ll send you a screener and the study information (e.g., time commitment, study details, and gratuity info) to see if you are a good match. You are always free to skip studies you aren’t interested in!
We do! If you are interested in participating in testing games that Xbox makes, there’s a separate form for signing up here: Xbox Research | Xbox
Xbox Research has been pioneering gaming research at Microsoft and Xbox for over 20 years. Our researchers help support product spaces across Xbox and Microsoft including Xbox Game Studios, Xbox services like Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox hardware & platform, and the tools and services that help Xbox game developers. We collect feedback to help improve gaming and game-making experiences for everyone who might want to play, use or make game.
Just email MSGUR@microsoft.com from the email address associated with your initial sign-up and we will remove your information from our contact list. Please allow 7 business days for your information to be removed.
Your contact information will be stored in a secure database that will only be used to contact you for research for Microsoft gaming and Xbox. If you ever want to opt out of the program, email MSGUR@microsoft.com and we will remove your personal information from the database. Please allow for 7 business days for your information to be removed from our system. For more information, please read about Microsoft’s privacy policy here https://privacy.microsoft.com/en-us/privacystatement.