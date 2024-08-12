The State of Simplygon in 2024

Simplygon is the standard tool for automated 3D content optimization. It reduces artist costs, eliminates tedious work, and renders more content per frame. Simplygon has been used in over 600 AAA games worldwide. Among the latest titles are Starfield, Diablo IV, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today we'll cover some news from Simplygon 10.3 and where it fits into game production. We are going to focus on Simplygon's Unity and Unreal Engine plugins, but it is not limited to those two. Simplygon is an SDK that can be integrated into game engines, DCC tools, or content pipelines.

Why Automated Asset Optimization?

Automated asset optimization automates tasks like generating level of detail (LOD) meshes, optimizing models for weaker target platforms, and creating hierarchical level of detail (HLOD) models for open-world games.