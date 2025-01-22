Transition to "Sign in with Microsoft” for PlayFab Developer Accounts

Continuing our efforts to enhance the security and streamline the experience of PlayFab services, we are transitioning our PlayFab developer accounts to utilize Microsoft authentication in Q1 2025. As part of this transition, all existing PlayFab developer accounts will be required to use the "Sign in with Microsoft" option. We will also be discontinuing the developer login and account creation features from the PlayFab Unity Editor Extensions. The extensions will continue to serve as tools for acquiring and configuring the PlayFab Unity SDK. Any interactions requiring a developer login will be relocated to the PlayFab Game Manager.

Why are we making this change?

By transitioning to "Sign in with Microsoft”, developers will benefit from:

Enhanced Security: Leveraging Microsoft’s advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), conditional access, and encryption, reducing the risk of account compromise, data breaches, and identity theft.

Leveraging Microsoft’s advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), conditional access, and encryption, reducing the risk of account compromise, data breaches, and identity theft. Improved Efficiency: Reducing waiting times for login, authentication, and account-related issues through robust self-service tools, comprehensive documentation, and access to Microsoft’s customer support and community channels.

Reducing waiting times for login, authentication, and account-related issues through robust self-service tools, comprehensive documentation, and access to Microsoft’s customer support and community channels. Single Sign-On (SSO): Seamless access across PlayFab and other Microsoft services, including Xbox and Azure, enabling a more integrated development environment.

Migration Tool

To ensure a smooth transition, we will provide a dedicated migration tool that will assist you in moving your existing PlayFab developer accounts to "Sign in with Microsoft”. This tool will be available at least 30 days before the transition deadline, allowing you ample time to migrate your data and settings without disruption.

Next Steps

In the coming weeks, we will be sending detailed instructions and timelines for how you can migrate your PlayFab developer account to a Microsoft account. We urge you to start planning for this change and familiarize yourself with the upcoming steps to ensure a seamless transition. If you do not migrate your account by the deadline, you will lose access to your PlayFab account

We understand that changes can pose challenges, and we are committed to providing all necessary support during this transition period. For more details about using Microsoft authentication with PlayFab Game Manager, please refer to our documentation.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to enhance the security and functionality of our services.