PlayFab pricing that scales with your game
Start free, then pay only for what you use as your game grows
- Plan Pricing
- MPS Pricing
- Estimate Party
- Estimate MPS
Plan Pricing
Compare features to see which plan fits best for you
just pay-as-you-go
then pay-as-you-go
then pay-as-you-go
|Feature
|Pay-as-you-go
|Standard Plan
|Premium Plan
|Development titles
|10 titles Up to 1,000 lifetime players per title
|10 titles Up to 1,000 lifetime players per title
|10 titles Up to 1,000 lifetime players per title
|
Events* Event Pricing Documentation
|PlayStream Events
|—
$6.60 per million events*
|20 Million Events $6 per additional million
|500 Million Events $5.70 per additional million
|Telemetry Events
|—
$2.75 per million events*
|10 Million Events $2.50 per additional million
|500 Million Events $2.38 per additional million
|Data Connections Egress
|
Same Region (West US 2)
|*Events are metered in 1 KB blocks against average event size. For example, 10 events with an average size of 2 KB are billed as 20 events, while 10 events with an average size of 0.5 KB are billed as 10 events.
|
Profile Profile Documentation
|Reads
|—
$0.33 per million reads*
|60 Million Reads $0.30 per additional million
|1 Billion Reads $0.29 per additional million
|Writes
|—
$7.15 per million writes*
|30 Million Writes $6.50 per additional million
|500 Million Writes $6.18 per additional million
|Storage
|—
$1.54 per GB
|10 GB $1.40 per additional GB
|250 GB $1.33 per additional GB
|*Profile reads and writes are metered in 1 KB blocks against average request size. For example, 10 calls with an average size of 2 KB are billed as 20 units, while 10 calls with an average size of 0.5 KB are billed as 10 units.
|
Statistics Statistics Documentation
|Reads
|—
$0.062 per million reads
|30 Million Reads $0.057 per additional million
|500 Million Reads $0.054 per additional million
|Writes
|—
$0.63 per million writes
|15 Million Writes $0.57 per additional million
|250 Million Writes $0.54 per additional million
|Transactional Writes
|—
$1.24 per million writes
|15 Million Writes $1.14 per additional million
|250 Million Writes $1.08 per additional million
|Storage
|—
$0.67 per GB
|5 GB $0.61 per additional GB
|125 GB $0.58 per additional GB
|
Leaderboards Leaderboards Documentation
|Reads
|—
$0.10 per million reads
|30 Million Reads $0.091 per additional million
|500 Million Reads $0.086 per additional million
|Writes
|—
$0.5 per million writes
|15 Million Writes $0.45 per additional million
|250 Million Writes $0.43 per additional million
|Storage
|—
$0.049 per MB
|500 MB $0.045 per additional MB
|2 GB $0.043 per additional MB
|
Content & Configuration Content & configuration Documentation
|Reads
|—
$0.00275 per thousand reads
|200 Thousand Reads $0.0025 per additional thousand reads
|15 Million Reads $0.0024 per additional thousand reads
|Writes
|—
$0.033 per thousand writes
|100 Thousand Writes $0.03 per additional thousand writes
|15 Million Writes $0.029 per additional thousand writes
|Storage
|—
$0.11 per GB
|10 GB $0.1 per additional GB
|50 GB $0.095 per additional GB
|
Cloudscript with Azure Functions Pricing Details
|
Cloudscript Cloudscript Documentation
|Execution Time
|—$0.022 per thousand GB-s
|400 Thousand GB-s$0.020 per additional thousand GB-s
|1 Million GB-s$0.019 per additional thousand GB-s
|Total Executions
|—$0.22 per million executions
|1 Million Executions$0.20 per additional million executions
|100 Million Executions$0.19 per additional million executions
|
Insights Insights Documentation
|Insights Credits
|Insights Performance Level 1 $0.72 per credit
|Insights Performance Level 1 25 Credits, $0.65 per additional credit
|Insights Performance Level 1 750 Credits, $0.62 per additional credit
|
Economy V2 - ITEMS, CURRENCY, BUNDLES, RECIPES, STORES, USER GENERATED CONTENT Economy V2 Documentation
|Requests
|
First 150k Requests Free up to 1MB per request
Up to 1 MB per request $7.00 per additional million requests
>1 to 5 MB per request $25.00 per additional million requests
>5 to 25 MB per request $110.00 per additional million requests
>25 to 50 MB per request $210.00 per additional million requests
>50 to 100 MB per request $420.00 per additional million requests
>100 MB per request Requests will be tiered for each 50MB over 100MB at a cost of an additional $250.00 per million requests per additional 50MB over 100MB. For example, a million requests for a 175MB file would be $920 ($420 + ($250 * 2))
|
First 150k Requests Free up to 1MB per request
Up to 1 MB per request $6.50 per additional million requests
>1 to 5 MB per request $22.50 per additional million requests
>5 to 25 MB per request $100.00 per additional million requests
>25 to 50 MB per request $190.00 per additional million requests
>50 to 100 MB per request $380.00 per additional million requests
>100 MB per request Requests will be tiered for each 50MB over 100MB at a cost of an additional $225.00 per million requests per additional 50MB over 100MB. For example, a million requests for a 175MB file would be $830 ($380 + ($225 * 2))
|
First 150k Requests Free up to 1MB per request
Up to 1 MB per request $6.00 per additional million requests
>1 to 5 MB per request $20.00 per additional million requests
>5 to 25 MB per request $90.00 per additional million requests
>25 to 50 MB per request $170.00 per additional million requests
>50 to 100 MB per request $340.00 per additional million requests
>100 MB per request Requests will be tiered for each 50MB over 100MB at a cost of an additional $200.00 per million requests per additional 50MB over 100MB. For example, a million requests for a 175MB file would be $740 ($340 + ($200 * 2))
|File Storage
|5 GB $0.11 per additional GB
|5 GB $0.10 per additional GB
|5 GB $0.095 per additional GB
|Catalog Item Storage
|1 GB $1.54 per additional GB
|1 GB $1.40 per additional GB
|1 GB $1.33 per additional GB
|
Economy V2 - PLAYER INVENTORY Economy V2 Documentation
|Read Requests
|
First 150k Requests Free
Read requests $3.00 per million requests
|Write Requests
|
First 15k Requests Free
Write requests $40.00 per million requests
|
Party Party Documentation
|Party Connectivity*
|100,000 MinutesFree for additional minutes if using Xbox Live.
Otherwise $0.000004 per additional player minute.
|1 Million Minutes Free for additional minutes if using Xbox Live.
Otherwise $0.0000036 per additional player minute.
|10 Million Minutes Free for additional minutes if using Xbox Live.
Otherwise $0.0000032 per additional player minute.
|Party Voice*
|100,000 MinutesFree for additional minutes if using Xbox Live.
Otherwise $0.0001 per additional player minute.
|500,000 MinutesFree for additional minutes if using Xbox Live.
Otherwise $0.00009 per additional player minute.
|5 Million MinutesFree for additional minutes if using Xbox Live.
Otherwise $0.00008 per additional player minute.
|Party Cognitive Services
|$0.0165 per additional cognitive services minute consumed.
|300 minutes $0.015 per additional cognitive minute.
|900 minutes $0.0143 per additional % of cognitive minute.
|Party Data Egress*
|
25 GB / Zone 1 (Americas, EMEA) Free if using Xbox Live.Otherwise $0.05 per additional GB
10 GB / Zone 2 (SE Asia, Aus) Free if using Xbox Live.Otherwise $0.08 per additional GB
10 GB / Zone 3 (Brazil) Free if using Xbox Live.Otherwise $0.16 per additional GB
|
150 GB / Zone 1 (Americas, EMEA) Free if using Xbox Live. Otherwise $0.05 per additional GB
30 GB / Zone 2 (SE Asia, Aus) Free if using Xbox Live. Otherwise $0.08 per additional GB
20 GB / Zone 3 (Brazil) Free if using Xbox Live. Otherwise $0.16 per additional GB
|
1.5 TB / Zone 1 (Americas, EMEA) Free if using Xbox Live. Otherwise $0.05 per additional GB
300 GB / Zone 2 (SE Asia, Aus) Free if using Xbox Live. Otherwise $0.08 per additional GB
200 GB / Zone 3 (Brazil) Free if using Xbox Live. Otherwise $0.16 per additional GB
|Party Text Moderation
|
$1 per 1,000 messages 0 - 1 Million messages
$0.75 per 1,000 messages 1 Million - 5 Million messages
$0.60 per 1,000 messages 5 Million - 10 Million messages
$0.40 per 1,000 messages 10 Million+ messages
|
Matchmaking & Lobby
|Matchmaking Requests*
|$9.9 per million requests
|$9.9 per million requests
|$9.9 per million requests
|Lobby Requests*
|$9.9 per million requests
|$9.9 per million requests
|$9.9 per million requests
|Messages*
|$1 per million messages
|$1 per million messages
|$1 per million messages
|*Free across ALL platforms for titles with an Xbox live presence.
|Predictive Services
|Churn Prediction
|Eligible Players
$4.21 per 100 Thousand Cumulative Eligible Players*
|*Pricing applicable for Public Preview only, subject to change for General Availability (GA).
|Support
|Discord Forums
|Included in plan
|Included in plan
|Included in plan
|Support Documentation
|Included in plan
|Included in plan
|Included in plan
|Support Ticket Submission
|Not included in plan
|Included in plan
|Included in plan
|Emergency Escalation
|Not included in plan
|Not included in plan
|Included in plan
Multiplayer Servers Pricing
When MPS is enabled, you can use Multiplayer Servers for free in a limited capacity to evaluate the building of multiplayer server games.
Games that require Multiplayer Servers must purchase additional capacity for Virtual Machine instance hours, Network egress and Storage.
|Included VM Instance Hours
|
Regions
East US
North Europe
|
VMs
750 Dasv4 Hours per month
750 Dasv4 Hours per month
|Multiplayer Servers Egress
|
10 GB Zone 1 (Americas, EMEA) $0.05 per additional GB
10 GB Zone 2 (Asia, EMEA) $0.08 per additional GB
10 GB Zone 3 (Brazil, South Africa) $0.16 per additional GB
Multiplayer servers – detailed price sheet
PlayFab multiplayer servers operate on most general purpose Azure virtual machine (VM) sizes. VM pricing varies by Azure region and by the hardware each VM uses. This page provides detailed VM specifications and hourly pricing to help you estimate multiplayer server costs.
Different VM families use different generations of Intel and AMD processors, resulting in varying performance characteristics. Azure Compute Units (ACU) provide a standardized way to compare CPU performance across VM families. Use the comparison table below to find the best price-to-performance ratio for your workload.
Recommended VMs
We recommend Dav4 / Dasv4 series VMs for most multiplayer server workloads. These VM families are powered by the AMD EPYC™ 7452 processor with a boosted frequency of up to 3.35 GHz. They offer an excellent balance of price and performance for game servers.
Dav4 / Dasv4 Series
The Dav4-series and Dasv4-series are general purpose VMs featuring the AMD EPYC™ 7452 processor. The Dasv4 series offers premium storage support (SSD-backed). Both provide up to 256 GB RAM and 800 GB of SSD-based temporary storage. They deliver 230–260 ACU.
VM Comparison Summary
|SKU
|CPU
|RAM (GB)
|Storage (GB)
|ACU
|D2av4
|AMD EPYC™ 7452
|8
|50
|230–260
|F2sv2
|Intel Xeon® Platinum 8168 (SkyLake)
|4
|16
|195–210
Alternative VMs
The following VM families are available as alternatives but are generally less cost-efficient for game server workloads than the recommended Dav4/Dasv4 series.
Fsv2 Series
The Fsv2-series is compute-optimized, powered by the Intel Xeon® Platinum 8168 (SkyLake) processor with a sustained all-core Turbo clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a maximum single-core turbo frequency of 3.7 GHz. Good for CPU-intensive workloads that do not need much RAM.
Dsv2 Series
The Dsv2-series provides general purpose VMs with premium storage support. Depending on the host, they run on Intel Xeon® processors from the Haswell to the Emerald Rapids generation.
Easv4 Series
The Easv4-series provides memory optimized VMs with premium storage support and 8 GiB of RAM per vCPU. They run on AMD EPYC™ 7452 (up to 3.35 GHz) or EPYC™ 7763v (up to 3.5 GHz) processors.
All prices shown below are per VM compute hour in USD. Prices are subject to change. Actual costs also depend on your PlayFab plan and usage patterns.
Network egress price by zone
|Zone
|Regions
|$/GB of Network Egress
|Zone 1
|US East, US East 2, US West, US West 2, US Central, US North Central, US South Central, US West Central, North Europe, West Europe, France Central, UK South, Sweden Central
|$0.05
|Zone 2
|East Asia, South East Asia, Japan East, Japan West, Korea Central, India Central, Australia East, Australia South East, UAE North, South Africa North
|$0.08
|Zone 3
|Brazil South
|$0.16
VM Hourly Rates
Estimate your monthly charges for Party
Estimate your monthly charges for MPS
Frequently Asked Questions about PlayFab Pricing
Visit the PlayFab Pricing Overview page to find a series of articles and information that will detail how PlayFab pricing works including definitions of our consumption-based Pricing Meters.
Current PlayFab customers can visit the Billing Summary page to preview your titles’ usage amounts to help determine your estimated costs. You can access the Billing Summary page from the “My Studios and Titles” homepage by clicking on the ellipsis “…” to see your studio settings. We have also created a Best Practices Guide that provides tips for using and optimizing each meter and will help guide you through managing your costs.
New customers can start testing PlayFab in Development Mode, which is a risk-free way to evaluate PlayFab at no charge. In Development Mode you will be able to see your titles Billing Summary page that details your usage and will help in estimating longer term costs.
Development Mode is a risk-free way to evaluate PlayFab at no charge. A title in development mode can only have up to 1,000 lifetime player account creations. Accounts can have up to 10 titles in Development Mode. By default, every title created starts in Development Mode so you can immediately try out PlayFab features. The My Studios and Titles main page will indicate which titles are in Development Mode. Read more about Development Mode.
You can change your plan in Game Manager using the Plan Recommendation and Plan Selection pages. Read more about Account Upgrades.
Plan changes including pricing plans and support plans become effective on the first day of the following calendar month. If you require a plan change to take effect immediately, please contact PlayFab Support. Immediate activations are handled on a case-by-case basis.
PlayFab usage is billed monthly. Invoices are generated after the closing of each billing cycle and reflect usage from the previous month. The timing of invoice issuance may vary based on your partnership agreement, ideally, issued on or before the 8th of each month.
The Billing Summary page provides a daily snapshot of your month-to-date estimate charges. Use the information on this page to estimate what your bill will look like at the end of the month and view past months to understand trends and comparisons. The billing details page helps you determine what the biggest consumers of your metered resources are and gives you information that you can use to reduce your charges in subsequent months.
Admin or billing permissions are required to view the Billing Summary page. Visit Billing Summary Overview to learn more.
If your usage exceeds the quantities included in your selected plan, overages will be reflected in your Billing Summary as metered usage charges as “Additional Usage” line items. The Billing Summary provides a breakdown by service and meter to help you understand where additional usage occurred.
Depending on your current pricing plan, you pay for what you use on PlayFab Party at the rate specified on this page. More detailed PlayFab Party billing meter descriptions can be found on the PlayFab Party pricing page.
PlayFab Party can be enabled in the Game Manager by clicking on the Party tab. For detailed instructions on enabling PlayFab Party visit the PlayFab Party Quickstart.
PlayFab's multiplayer server hosting service allows you to operate a dynamically scaling pool of custom game servers in Azure. Multiplayer Servers can be enabled in Game Manager by selecting the Multiplayer tab. For detailed instructions on enabling PlayFab Multiplayer Servers visit the Multiplayer Server Quickstart.
All PlayFab customers who have selected a plan can access the service and use a limited, free quota of multiplayer servers for product evaluation and testing. Multiplayer Servers are billed on a consumption-basis and billed separately. Visit these resources to learn more about Multiplayer Server billing and MPS pricing.
- Documentation: Public API references, tutorials, samples, and feature guides are available to everyone at PlayFab Documentation
- Discord Community: Connect with the PlayFab developer community, ask questions, and stay informed about platform updates. Join via the Microsoft Game Dev Discord.
- Account Help: Available to all PlayFab developers for nontechnical inquiries such as account access, billing, and plan management. Access it through the Studio-level menu in Game Manager.
- Support Tickets: Available to Standard plan accounts and above for technical issues, implementation questions, and bug reports. Expect a response within one business day.
- Emergency Escalations: Available to Premium plan accounts for critical, service-impacting issues requiring immediate attention from PlayFab's on-call engineering team.
To learn more about support options and account plans, visit PlayFab Support.