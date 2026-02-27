Same Region (West US 2) Free Zone 1 - Intra-Continental $0.02/GB Zone 1 - Inter-Continental $0.05/GB

Requests

First 150k Requests Free up to 1MB per request

Up to 1 MB per request $7.00 per additional million requests >1 to 5 MB per request $25.00 per additional million requests >5 to 25 MB per request $110.00 per additional million requests >25 to 50 MB per request $210.00 per additional million requests >50 to 100 MB per request $420.00 per additional million requests >100 MB per request Requests will be tiered for each 50MB over 100MB at a cost of an additional $250.00 per million requests per additional 50MB over 100MB. For example, a million requests for a 175MB file would be $920 ($420 + ($250 * 2))

First 150k Requests Free up to 1MB per request

Up to 1 MB per request $6.50 per additional million requests >1 to 5 MB per request $22.50 per additional million requests >5 to 25 MB per request $100.00 per additional million requests >25 to 50 MB per request $190.00 per additional million requests >50 to 100 MB per request $380.00 per additional million requests >100 MB per request Requests will be tiered for each 50MB over 100MB at a cost of an additional $225.00 per million requests per additional 50MB over 100MB. For example, a million requests for a 175MB file would be $830 ($380 + ($225 * 2))