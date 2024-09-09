Double Fine Productions Hosts Non-Profit Group Gameheads

During the last week of August, long-time Xbox education partner Gameheads was invited to visit the Double Fine Productions studio in San Francisco. Gameheads is a non-profit group that empowers low income youth and youth of color to succeed in the world of technology and games. Headquartered in the Bay Area, they also have programs in Atlanta and Hawaii - all three of those locations were represented in the visiting group of around 40 students, all between the ages of 16-18.