Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Pepita Digital

The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.

Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.

This week, we’re highlighting Pepita Digital, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland. We had the chance to chat with Founder Julio de Santi about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Master Lemon.

Tell us about Pepita Digital.

Pepita Digital is our newly launched second business unit, born out of Pepita, a video production company that I founded together with my wife, who is a psychoanalyst and my business partner. At Pepita, we are deeply committed to human development, valuing humanity, learning, and everything that helps us become better individuals. Master Lemon is our very first digital product, a game created specifically for end consumers. Although we have a longstanding history of creating videos and games for corporate clients, this product marks our entry into the consumer market. We have been in the industry for 7 years, and today our team consists of 20 people, with 7 dedicated specifically to game development.

What can you tell us about Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland?

Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland is an adventure puzzle game, created in pixel art style, with a strong narrative component. The story is inspired by the life of André Lima, known as 'Limão,' a Brazilian polyglot and my best friend. Limão dreamed of learning Icelandic, and after fulfilling his lifelong goal of visiting Iceland, he tragically passed away in a car accident. This project is deeply personal to me, but its message holds universal significance. Limão always believed that we should pursue the dreams that define us, and he lost his life while living his. The game is both a legacy for him and a gift to players, inviting them to explore their own potential and sense of purpose. Through an engaging narrative and gameplay that is simple yet meaningful, Master Lemon encourages players to connect with the responsibility and joy of following their unique path in life.

What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?

My biggest challenge is building a studio that values human development, with the time and resources needed to keep this mission alive, all while we’re still preparing to launch our first game. People often say the market is tough, and we're entering it with a narrative-driven game, which can be especially challenging. Making great games requires time and quality, and we don’t want to rush the process. So, I’d say the biggest challenge is finding a way to deliver something of high quality within the time we have, staying true to our vision without compromising.

How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?

Through Gamescom Latam!

How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?

Being accepted into the Microsoft Developer Acceleration Program was a huge encouragement for us, especially as a team developing our first game. It validated that we were on the right track—that we were creating something meaningful. That's the first big impact. The second is the ongoing support, insights, and guidance we've received throughout the process. I've made it a point to stay closely connected with the team, and their help has been invaluable. It's clear they genuinely love games, especially indie games, and are committed to making a difference for studios like ours.

What accomplishments are you most proud of as an independent studio?

As an independent studio, one of the accomplishments I'm most proud of is creating a game that honors my best friend's legacy while delivering a message that resonates universally. Launching Master Lemon has been a deeply personal and meaningful journey, and I'm proud of the dedication our team has shown to bringing this story to life with respect and authenticity.

In terms of connections, joining the Microsoft Developer Acceleration Program has been unforgettable. Building relationships with mentors and fellow indie developers who share the same passion and commitment has been both inspiring and encouraging. I’ve also had the pleasure of connecting with a community of players and indie creators who believe in the potential of narrative-driven games to inspire and make an impact. These connections remind us why we do what we do and fuel our passion for future projects.

Any hints on what might be coming next from Pepita Digital?

A little hint? Well, Master Lemon is a unique game, but it certainly has the potential for many 'offspring.' There's also a character within Master Lemon who absolutely deserves their own game. We're excited about the possibilities and can’t wait to share more when the time is right!

Why do you feel that programs like DAP are important to the health of the game industry?

Programs like yours are essential because there are so many great games that never make it to the players who would love them. It's heartbreaking to see passionate, high-quality projects 'die on the beach,' so to speak, simply because they lack the support or resources to reach a wider audience. With the guidance and backing from programs like yours, I truly believe Master Lemon has a real chance to make its mark on the world. At least, that's our hope!