Some Cool New Changes to the Xbox App
We're continuing our work to provide game creators with access to new discovery surfaces and new audiences for their games.
We’ve been super excited to see how player support and engagement for the Xbox app on Windows PC has grown over the past year. Today, we’re sharing that the new Home experience we’ve been testing with Xbox Insiders is now available in the Xbox app on Windows PC for all players, making it faster and easier for them to find their favorite games and discover great new titles to play.
Home highlights featured content so players can stay up to date on game releases, new events, Game Pass content, sales, and more. There are also new curated collections and recommendations, deals and discounts, and the Jump back in feature, which enables players in Compact Mode to click on any game card and jump right back into gameplay from the game’s hub.
While many players use the app to find and launch awesome titles from Game Pass, the Xbox app is also becoming a great way for players to find cool Xbox games that aren’t available with Game Pass.
Earlier this summer, we began working with partners to bring all PC games with Xbox features into the Xbox app. We're super excited to see what Xbox games come to Windows PC from game creators in the future and to welcome nearly 400 titles that previously weren’t discoverable or purchasable in the Xbox app.
Among this list are dozens of games from veteran Japanese studios Kemco and Kairosoft, as well as games such as Shovel Knight Treasure Trove by Yacht Club the Jackbox Party Pack, The Invincible by Double 11 and many, many more.
Not to mention, more than 100 of these newly added titles are Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning if players buy the Xbox console version, they can play the Xbox PC version as well (and vice versa). Universal Xbox ownership, as well as universal cloud saves on Xbox, and cross-play between Xbox versions on console and PC (and other platforms, at the developer’s discretion) are awesome features players love.
And with the growth of the Windows handheld gaming category, it’s a great way for developers to meet current and future players where they are, so they have the freedom and ability to play the games they want, with the friends they want, anywhere they want.
If your title has been recently added to the app and support cross-entitlements - please double check and make sure that's included in your games capabilities section so that we can help you tell people!
We want to thank all the developers and players who gave us great feedback on these updates - please keep it coming! We’re listening and committed to making improvements based on your input. Over the next few months, we’ll be piloting and testing a variety of new features – this month we’re testing a small collection of casual games, like Candy Crush Soda Saga and Angry Birds 2, in the Xbox app.
This work is always done with the goal of delivering players the best and most diverse array of games possible and providing game creators with access to new discovery surfaces and new audiences.
See you at GDC, where we’ll have more to say about these programs!