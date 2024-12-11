Some Cool New Changes to the Xbox App

We’ve been super excited to see how player support and engagement for the Xbox app on Windows PC has grown over the past year. Today, we’re sharing that the new Home experience we’ve been testing with Xbox Insiders is now available in the Xbox app on Windows PC for all players, making it faster and easier for them to find their favorite games and discover great new titles to play.

Home highlights featured content so players can stay up to date on game releases, new events, Game Pass content, sales, and more. There are also new curated collections and recommendations, deals and discounts, and the Jump back in feature, which enables players in Compact Mode to click on any game card and jump right back into gameplay from the game’s hub.

While many players use the app to find and launch awesome titles from Game Pass, the Xbox app is also becoming a great way for players to find cool Xbox games that aren’t available with Game Pass.

Earlier this summer, we began working with partners to bring all PC games with Xbox features into the Xbox app. We're super excited to see what Xbox games come to Windows PC from game creators in the future and to welcome nearly 400 titles that previously weren’t discoverable or purchasable in the Xbox app.

Among this list are dozens of games from veteran Japanese studios Kemco and Kairosoft, as well as games such as Shovel Knight Treasure Trove by Yacht Club the Jackbox Party Pack, The Invincible by Double 11 and many, many more.

Not to mention, more than 100 of these newly added titles are Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning if players buy the Xbox console version, they can play the Xbox PC version as well (and vice versa). Universal Xbox ownership, as well as universal cloud saves on Xbox, and cross-play between Xbox versions on console and PC (and other platforms, at the developer’s discretion) are awesome features players love.

And with the growth of the Windows handheld gaming category, it’s a great way for developers to meet current and future players where they are, so they have the freedom and ability to play the games they want, with the friends they want, anywhere they want.

If your title has been recently added to the app and support cross-entitlements - please double check and make sure that's included in your games capabilities section so that we can help you tell people!