Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Pancake Games

The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.

Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.

This week, we’re highlighting Pancake Games developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Slime Heroes. We had the chance to chat with Tomas Gomez, founder of Pancake Games about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Slime Heroes.

Tell us about Pancake Games.

I started Pancake Games in late 2021 by myself, but have since built a team where we developed Slime Heroes and a couple new game prototypes. We are an independent studio composed of a small, talented and passionate team.

I started the studio after I had been in the gaming industry for about fifteen years, mostly in the AAA space. I always wanted to start my own company and make my own games after learning and gaining some experience. With the support of my wife and some savings in the bank it felt like the right time to take the plunge a few years ago and I officially left my full-time job to create Pancake Games.

The first year was really hard, just working by myself. Building a company and a prototype from the ground up was a huge mountain to climb. Day by day I made progress though, crossing things off my to-do list until I had a solid prototype for Slime Heroes. About six months in I started hitting the road to find funding and allow me to grow the team and finish the game. Those next six months were challenging in a completely new way - although my dev experience set me up to successfully produce and develop a game, it didn’t prepare me for the business side of raising capital.