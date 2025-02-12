GDC 2025: Xbox Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge to Celebrate World Play

Our internal employee communities are proud to present the Xbox Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge at the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC). This welcoming space will bring together underrepresented game developers, industry allies, and gaming professionals to network, share experiences, and celebrate the global gaming community on Thursday, March 20th from 11 AM - 4 PM.

This year's theme, "World Play," leans into the joys that different cultures around the world engage in through games and play. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, engage in meaningful discussions, and build community, all while having fun at this networking event.

We are taking extra steps to ensure a safe, inclusive, and accessible environment. Our event will be ADA accessible, and we are committed to providing an experience that is respectful, secure, and accommodating. Additionally, we will have a quiet area available for those who may need to take a break from the busy conference atmosphere.

Guests can also look forward to the following:

Interactive games showcasing different play styles from around the world

A variety of delicious food options, including vegan and vegetarian options

The lounge will feature participation from our various Xbox Gaming for Everyone Employee Communities (Asians at Xbox, Black at Xbox, Latin Americans at Xbox, Team Xbox LGBTQIA+, Women in Gaming, Gaming & Disability, and Xbox Allies), as well as game developers from all different backgrounds, fostering an environment where everyone can feel welcomed and heard. Whether you are an industry veteran or are just starting your journey in the gaming space, the Xbox Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge is the perfect place to meet like-minded individuals and expand your network.

Be sure to RSVP with the following link: https://nam.dcv.ms/6ZwSeuZEAH

Let's celebrate the power of World Play together!

Full Details:

Thursday, March 20th from 11 AM - 4 PM

*Within close proximity to Moscone Center. Address will be provided to attendees the week of the event.

This event is free to attend as long as you RSVP. No GDC passes required. This is not an official GDC event. All are welcome to attend.