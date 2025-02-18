GDC 2025: Introducing the Xbox Gaming for Everyone 2025 GDC Scholarship Sweepstakes

We can hardly believe it: GDC 2025 is next month!

The 39th annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) taking place from March 17th to March 21st at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California, delivers the game industry’s greatest source of content and connections. It is focused on showing how games can serve as a powerful messenger for global connections and understanding by bringing together thousands of developers from around the globe to celebrate the universal language of creativity and innovation! This includes five days of cutting-edge talks and workshops, groundbreaking tools and technologies, and life-changing networking opportunities.

We are excited to announce that we have partnered with GDC 2025 to offer a limited amount of Scholarship passes on behalf of our Gaming for Everyone internal Xbox Communities. Participants will have the opportunity to receive one all-access pass to attend this year's event and to bring their experiences, ideas, and passion for the art and business of games.

GDC is more than an event; it’s a celebration of our community and the power of games that unite us. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your game development journey, don’t miss this chance to be part of shaping the future of games.

We encourage anyone interested in game development to apply by filling out the link below.

All entries must be submitted between 12:00 AM (PT) February 14th and 11:59 PM (PT) February 28th.

Winners will be randomly selected and notified by email during the first week of March.

Please read the full sweepstakes rules to enter here: https://nam.dcv.ms/haGJdaK6iU

