Join Microsoft Gaming Experts at the Next Gaming Webinar on March 5

Game design and development aren’t easy, but you’re not alone. Whether you're a solo dev or a large studio, Microsoft has the right programs to help you launch your game, reach millions of players and collaborate with the game development community.

On March 5, Microsoft Gaming Experts discuss how to leverage PlayFab, Azure Cloud, GenAI, Copilot, GitHub and other Microsoft platforms/capabilities, to design, create and enhance your own Game Experience/Vision. You will also learn how to use ID@Xbox to self-publish and gain access into the global Xbox community/audience.

The content will be extremely valuable as you prepare to attend the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in mid-March. As an added bonus, all webinar attendees receive priority for scheduling one-on-one meetings with Microsoft staff at GDC.

Microsoft speakers and topics include:

Dan Gartner (Director Application Innovation and Gaming, Microsoft) on AI for Gaming and the GitHub repository.

Chloé Giusti (ID@Xbox Americas Lead, Microsoft) on Self-Publishing your Game with ID@Xbox.

(ID@Xbox Americas Lead, Microsoft) on Self-Publishing your Game with ID@Xbox. Sravya Antharam (Senior Product Manager PlayFab @ Xbox, Microsoft) on PlayFab and its online services that are powering today's biggest games.

Shelby Yassin (Senior Account Executive, Microsoft) Webinar Summary & GDC Meeting Requests

There will be time for live interaction/Q&A with the speakers so have your questions ready. CPE credit hours are provided.

