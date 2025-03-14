Mission:Control Chooses Azure to Power Real-Time Insights for Game Publishers and Developers

The gaming industry is a global juggernaut, with talent and players spanning every corner of the planet. For publishers and developers, staying ahead means harnessing data to make smarter, faster decisions—whether that's optimizing revenue, fine-tuning marketing campaigns, or understanding sales trends in real time. That's where Mission:Control comes in, and it’s why we've built our cutting-edge platform on Microsoft Azure. Today, we're excited to share how Azure empowers our mission, including the latest developments in our AI-driven Sales Dashboard AI Assistant (SDAA) and a newly announced partnership with EPAY connecting 300 retailers in 150 countries.

A Foundation for Innovation

At Mission:Control, our goal is simple yet ambitious: give publishers and developers the tools to see, understand, and act on their data instantly. Azure was the natural choice to make this happen. Its robust cloud infrastructure, seamless scalability, and powerful AI services allow us to deliver a platform that's as dynamic as the gaming industry itself. From real-time analytics to secure data processing, Azure gives us the horsepower to handle massive datasets and the flexibility to innovate at speed—crucial for a market projected to top $200 billion by 2025.

But it's not just about scale. Azure's ecosystem—featuring tools like Azure Data Explorer (ADX), AI Foundry, and AI Search—lets us build sophisticated features that solve real problems for developers and publishers alike. Whether it's tracking sales across regions, preventing unauthorized transactions, or measuring campaign ROI on the fly, Azure provides the backbone for a unified, AI-powered experience.

Mission:Control is excited to explore collaboration with Xbox and the ID@Xbox team to deliver services tailored specifically to developers and publishers in the growth stage of the ID@Xbox program. By joining forces, we aim to empower game creators with even more robust tools and deeper insights, fueling innovation and growth throughout the gaming community.

Inside Mission:Control: The Sales Dashboard AI Assistant

Imagine this: a developer or publisher wants to see a graph of last month's sales trends for a specific title in Europe, broken down by platform. Instead of wrestling with complex queries or waiting for a data analyst, they simply type, "Show me last month's sales for Game X in Europe by platform," and hit enter. Within seconds, a sleek chart appears. That's the magic of our Sales Dashboard AI Assistant (SDAA).

Under the hood, Azure's AI Foundry and AI Search power this process. AI Foundry (currently leveraging ChatGPT-4o) constructs the KQL query by cross-referencing the prompt with documentation stored in AI Search. The result? Development teams and publishers get instant, accurate insights without needing to know a lick of code. This isn't just a time-saver—it's a game-changer. Developers and publishers can explore their data dynamically, spotting trends, tweaking strategies, and making decisions faster than ever.

The Latest: AI Integration and Beyond

Our SDAA is just one piece of the puzzle. Mission:Control is a full-featured platform designed to tackle the toughest challenges in game development and publishing:

- Real-Time Financial Insights: See revenue, payment flows, and regional performance as it happens.

- AI-Driven Forecasting: Predict demand, optimize pricing, and project revenue with advanced models.

- Campaign Performance Tracking: Monitor and adjust marketing campaigns live, maximizing impact.

- Fraud Detection and Risk Management: Spot unauthorized sales and secure workflows with AI-powered tools.

Azure's scalability ensures we can handle millions of data points without breaking a sweat, while its security features keep sensitive developer and publisher data locked down. And with our continuous integration of Azure's latest AI advancements, we're always pushing the envelope—like enhancing SDAA with even smarter query generation and deeper analytics.

Why It Matters

Game development is no longer bound by geography or hardware limits, and neither should your data. Microsoft Azure empowers Mission:Control to deliver a cloud-first solution that's fast, flexible, and future-proof. Whether you're a small indie studio or a AAA publisher, our platform—built on Azure and now enhanced with EPAY—gives you the clarity to focus on what matters: making great games and getting them into players' hands.

GDC 2025 Special Offer

We're excited to announce that during GDC 2025, Mission:Control is offering 5,000 free tokens for publishers and developers to experience our platform firsthand. Whether you're looking to optimize your sales data or enhance your marketing analytics, this is the perfect opportunity to see Mission:Control in action. Email the Mission:Control team to schedule a demo and claim your free tokens.



Learn more: www.missioncontrol.io #AskMaeAnything