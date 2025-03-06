Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Julian Cordero & Sebastián Valbuena

What can you tell us about despelote?

The soccer culture in Ecuador is huge and I used to play so much of it, but when I moved to NYC I stopped playing and engaging with it as much. When I realized this, I started to think about what the role of soccer had been on my life and I realized I wanted to make a game to explore this idea. I had always played big triple A sports games like FIFA but I realized that soccer didn't represent the kind of soccer I actually grew up playing, which took place in neighborhoods and parks not in big stadiums in front of millions of people. despelote grew from that idea, turning into a short narrative game about being a kid in Ecuador and kicking a ball around with your friends.

What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?

At the start of the project things were moving very fast and people were connecting with the prototypes in a way that was very encouraging and exciting, and I think it made us feel like we could be very ambitious with it without really knowing what we were signing up for. We were lucky that people believed enough in the game to fund it at various points in development, but figuring out how to turn our ideas into a final packaged game took much longer than we expected. Plus, working on a project for so long (over 6 years) can lead to burn out that is complicated to manage when there are deadlines coming up.

How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?

We were part of the NYU GameCenter's Incubator program were we met with a bunch of advisors from the industry, including Sarah Conde who was at ID@Xbox at the time. She was a big fan of the game and told us about the DAP, which we were able to submit to and receive the grant.

How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?

It came at a crucial time where money for development had run out and we had to take other freelance jobs to pay the bills. The grant allowed us to return to full time development and prepare our publisher pitch vertical slice demo, which was ultimately successful, and we were able to make the game in the best possible way. None of that would have happened without DAP, who believed in us when we needed it the most!