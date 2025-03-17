GDC 2025: How Build Insights Reduced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s Build Times by 50%

In game development, time is critical —every second you spend waiting on a build is time you’re not iterating, refining gameplay, or fixing critical bugs. And for C++ games, where large codebases and complex build systems are the norm, no matter the platform, every small improvement matters and compounds quickly. At four builds per hour, shaving just two minutes off each build translates to over an hour saved in a single workday. And, in Continuous Integration (CI) systems, where every Pull Request (PR) is gated on a successful test pass, these gains become even more critical. Faster builds mean more PRs approved per day, accelerating feature development and keeping the entire team moving forward—ultimately making it easier to test new ideas, react to feedback, and deliver the best possible experience for your players.

For massive projects like Call of Duty, where efficiency is key to keeping development on track, optimizing build times isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s essential. That’s where Build Insights comes in.

Build Insights is a powerful profiling tool designed to help developers analyze and optimize their build’s performance. It provides deep visibility into compilation and linking, helping teams like Activision pinpoint inefficiencies that slow down development. Whether it’s a function call that takes too long to compile or a linker bottleneck stalling parallel builds, Build Insights helps you pinpoint slowdowns, eliminate inefficiencies, and unlock faster iteration cycles—so you spend less time waiting and more time creating.

How Build Insights Transformed Activision's Development Workflow

"Build times impact every aspect of development. When builds are slow, valuable engineering time is lost—time that could be spent improving features, optimizing performance, or debugging critical issues. Slow builds also create bottlenecks in our continuous integration pipelines, delaying the verification of every piece of code and content that goes into our games. To keep our development workflow efficient, we need our builds to be as fast as possible and Build Insights provides that capability to our teams." — Michael Vance, SVP & Fellow Software Engineer, Activision

With decades of experience in the gaming industry, Michael Vance has played a key role in shaping major titles like the Call of Duty series and the Spider-Man games. His expertise in real-time rendering and game technology has helped push the boundaries of performance and visual fidelity.

That same drive for innovation extends across Activision’s studios, including Infinity Ward, where Rulon Raymond, Senior Director of Technology, leads efforts to optimize performance and streamline development workflows.

Rulon has spent years refining game engines to deliver the high frame rates, graphical fidelity, and seamless gameplay experiences that Call of Duty players expect. His focus is on improving efficiency across the entire development pipeline—from asset creation to final rendering—ensuring that teams can iterate quickly and push the limits of what’s possible.

One of the biggest challenges Rulon and his team faced was optimizing build times, particularly with Link Time Code Generation (LTCG) and Profile Guided Optimization (PGO). While these optimizations improve runtime performance, they significantly increase build times, making them impractical for daily iteration.

To tackle this, Activision partnered with the Xbox Advanced Technology Group (ATG).

"At Xbox ATG, our goal is to empower developers to achieve more. Collaborating with Activision and the Build Insights team allowed us to drive meaningful improvements that benefit not just Call of Duty, but the entire game development community." — Andrew Farrier, Xbox ATG: Principal Software Eng. Lead for CPU/System team

Andrew Farrier is a Principal Software Engineering Lead at Xbox ATG where he manages the team that is responsible for the CPU, Systems, Engines, File I/O, and Compiler areas. Andrew led an in-depth investigation leveraging Build Insights to pinpoint inefficiencies, implement targeted optimizations, and dramatically reduce build times. Below, he breaks down the key findings and the optimizations that made the biggest impact. What follows is his deep dive into the investigation and results.