GDC 2025: Meet the Developers Behind Some of the Year's Most Anticipated ID@Xbox Games

This week, thousands of game developers from across the game industry will be converging on San Francisco, where the annual Game Developers Conference will allow them to do everything from sharing ideas and pitching their next game to networking with like-minded individuals and learning from their peers. We’ll be at the show in full force, starting with our annual hands-on preview event for press and creators to play the latest ID@Xbox games and meet some of the developers bringing them to life. We figured that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce some of those developers to you, too!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Developer: Sandfall Interactive)

Name: Francois Meurisse

Title: COO & Production Director

Where is your team based? Montpellier, France

How big is your team? 30 people

Describe your role: Francois oversees the production of the upcoming and highly anticipated Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

What is the inspiration behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Francois's inspiration stems from a lifelong love for video games and a passion to create a unique and compelling game that blends French artistry and JRPGs together.

Detective Dotson (Developer: Masala Games)

Name: Shalin Shodhan (he/him)

Title: Director & Founder

Where is your team based? Ahmedabad, India

How big is your team? 10 people

Describe your role: Shalin founded Masala Games and his role is to turn teammates into rock stars!

What is the inspiration behind Detective Dotson? India is often (incorrectly) shown as poor or ancient, in media. We want to tell stories from modern India and represent our home more appropriately.

Hela (Developer: Windup Games)

Name: Alexander Benitez (he/him)

Title: Head of Studio

Where is your team based? Umeå, Sweden

How big is your team? Approximately 30 people

Describe your role: Managing the talented team of Windup Games with overall studio responsibility with the primary focus on empowering each individual to be able to deliver the best possible work in a sustainable way.

What is the inspiration behind Hela? We felt that the world needed more places where we can charge our batteries and just have a nice and enjoyable time which lead to us creating Hela - a playful haven, a cheerful mood boost.