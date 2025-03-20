GDC 2025: Opening a Billion Doors with Xbox

At Xbox, our mission is clear: bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. We believe that gamers should be able to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want. Central to this vision is empowering game creators to deliver exceptional content across all platforms seamlessly. Our goal is simple: to make every screen in the world an Xbox.

Since the original Xbox debuted as the first game console equipped with a built-in hard drive, this kernel of innovation has been at the core of our identity. With Xbox Live, we reshaped multiplayer gaming, establishing an industry standard for online connectivity, community building, and digital distribution. Furthering our commitment to accessibility and choice, Xbox Game Pass introduced a subscription model that redefined how players discover and engage with games, creating new opportunities for developers to connect with audiences worldwide. Since our earliest explorations in the console space, we're proud to have led the way in ensuring that hardware and services can best meet the changing needs of the gaming audience.

The gaming industry continues to evolve, presenting exciting opportunities across numerous fronts. According to a much-cited report by entrepreneur and industry watcher Matthew Ball, PC gaming alone has grown 20% since 2021. We're also witnessing significant traction in emerging playstyles, such as handheld devices and streaming platforms. Cloud gaming, in particular, has expanded rapidly, allowing us to reach players across a variety of screens and devices.

Younger generations, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, increasingly engage with games across multiple devices. Over half of these younger players regularly switch between platforms, expecting seamless gaming experiences similar to their interactions with services like Netflix and YouTube. Our data shows this multi-device player demographic now constitutes one-third of all gamers but accounts for two-thirds of spending, highlighting their importance for future growth.

How Xbox Is Opening Doors to a Billion Players

This past year has been a particularly productive one for us at Xbox. We've updated our hardware offerings, significantly improved the Xbox PC App, and forged new partnerships with industry leaders such as Samsung, LG, and FireTV, extending Xbox’s presence to even more screens worldwide. To solidify our commitment to cross-platform integration, we launched the Stream Your Own Game service, which allows Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to purchase and stream games outside the existing Game Pass catalog across PCs, mobile devices, and Smart TVs. The initiative has seen impressive adoption, particularly in Latin American markets like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, presenting significant opportunities for developers to expand their audiences. One partner notably gained one million new players for an established game franchise through this service.

We've also expanded the Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA) initiative, which allows players to purchase a game once, and play it across PC, Xbox consoles, and supported handhelds, with cross-save and cross-progression. With over 1,000 games currently supported, this functionality not only improves the gaming experience but significantly boosts user engagement and retention. In fact, we recently shared that XPA titles see 20% more play time than non-XPA games.

Thanks to our continued commitment with products and features like these, cloud gaming represents one of Xbox’s fastest-growing sectors, achieving strong year-over-year growth. Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming reaches over 100 million devices, including TVs, streaming sticks, and VR headsets. Our strategic partnerships with Samsung, Meta, LG, and FireTV (with more on the way) continue to expand our addressable market, which we expect to double within the next year. Publishers leveraging our cloud services have benefited from increased session lengths and overwhelmingly positive player feedback.

As we look toward 2025 and beyond, Xbox remains dedicated to expanding gaming accessibility across devices, simplifying development workflows for creators, and delivering seamless experiences across all screens. Our goal remains consistent—to ensure gamers can engage with the content they love, exactly how and where they choose. We're aiming for a billion open doors leading to a truly global audience. Let's make it happen together.