GDC 2025: C++ Dynamic Debugging: Full Debuggability for Optimized Builds

Over the past 5 years, the Visual Studio team has had many incredible opportunities to engage with game developers. Through our conversations, we’ve heard about some common problems when debugging optimized code:

Trying to inspect locals often yields the "Variable is optimized away" message in the watch window.

Step-over and step-into don't always step over, or into, the expected code paths.

Losing time while iterating with #pragma optimize to try and undo optimizations, requiring a rebuild and restart of the debugger.

Announcing: C++ Dynamic Debugging

We are thrilled to announce C++ Dynamic Debugging: Full Debuggability for Optimized Builds. This feature is now available as a preview feature exclusively with the MSVC toolset. C++ Dynamic Debugging dynamically deoptimizes code that you set breakpoints on or step into, giving you the performance of optimized code with the debugging experience of unoptimized code.

Try C++ Dynamic Debugging today in Visual Studio 2022 version 17.14 Preview 2 by downloading it here.